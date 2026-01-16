HGV trainer’s route to an ‘exceptional’ grade

First provider to get top grade under new Ofsted framework says inspections are tougher, fairer and more human

Ofsted released its first new-style inspection report cards this week. Anviksha Patel spoke with the boss of an ITP that was assessed, to learn what leaders can expect from the watchdog’s human-centred approach – and what’s needed to achieve the rare ‘exceptional’ grade

The first FE provider to achieve an ‘exceptional’ grade under Ofsted’s revamped inspection framework has revealed inspectors are laser-focused on evidence of sustained impact.

Carlisle-based independent training provider System People Limited was deemed ‘exceptional’ for its work with logistics-related skills bootcamp programmes, in an inspection outcome published this week.

Managing director Tony Higgins told FE Week that inspectors recognised his provider’s 30-year ties with employers in the area, its contribution to government priorities and its “transformational” impact on learners’ careers and employability prospects.

He also praised the watchdog’s communicative and open-door policy approach during its four-day inspection process, and inspectors’ priority of ensuring staff wellbeing.

“[I was] surprised how collaborative the whole thing was. It was noticeably different [to past inspections],” Higgins said.

Ofsted overhauled its inspection framework last year after Labour took power. Changes were also made amid heavy scrutiny of the watchdog’s approach following the death of school headteacher Ruth Perry.

Ofsted removed single-word judgments in favour of a five-point scale in 16 individual areas for FE and skills providers – including ‘inclusion’ for the first time.

Education providers are now awarded grades from ‘exceptional’, ‘strong standard’ and ‘expected standard’ to ‘needs attention’ and ‘urgent improvement’.

Ofsted’s baseline expectation is for providers to achieve the ‘expected standard’ grade.

Chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver previously said the ‘exceptional’ grade would demonstrate exemplary practice nationally.

“Strong standard marks out excellent practice. Anything graded ‘exceptional’ is exactly that – truly among the very best nationally,” he said.

‘Step in the right direction’

During the November visit, most of System People’s learners were taking apprenticeships (345) while around 50 were on skills bootcamps. Most of its provision is in large goods vehicle driving and early years apprenticeships. It works with three subcontractors: Evri, JLD Driver Training and Viamaster Training.

The ITP received ‘exceptional’ in adult education achievements, ‘expected standard’ in four areas, as well as three ‘strong standard’ grades in curriculum and participation in bootcamps and apprenticeships achievement.

It was previously rated ‘good’ at its previous full inspection in 2021.

Higgins said his team was pleased with the inspection outcome but were initially disappointed by the ‘expected standard’ judgments as it was unclear to them what the grade meant.

“Actually, it is a difficult thing to achieve, especially with the ‘secure fit’ concept, which makes it more objective. I think it’s a step in the right direction”, he said.

Ofsted dropped the ‘best fit’ model it previously used to grade FE and skills providers in favour of a ‘secure fit’ model, which means each standard within each grade must be met before it can be awarded.

The watchdog has clarified that ‘expected standard’ is a “high bar” and inspectors will generally report on it positively, but there will be areas identified that “prevent” the ‘strong standard’ from being met.

When Higgins got the call, his first surprise, and biggest difference from last time, was inspectors arranging a planning meeting with senior leaders before arriving on site.

Higgins led the call, held in a Premier Inn, which lasted a couple of hours and demanded “a lot” of detail.

He said: “Inspectors wanted to know about what we did, how we did it, a quick overview of our data, what our strengths and weaknesses were, and those strengths and weaknesses were then used from the planning call to plan the first days of inspection.”

The six-strong inspection team examined the provider’s inclusion, achievement “in a big way” and safeguarding as soon as they knocked on the door, while simultaneously talking to employers, learners and staff.

Tony Higgins managing director of System People

Higgins and his team consulted Ofsted’s FE and skills toolkit, which he found “very useful”, but they relied more heavily on the inspectorate’s handbook.

“I think if providers read all that documentation, it gives you everything you need to know, and it tells you exactly what, in our experience anyway, was followed to the letter.”

Regarding better communication from inspectors, a key commitment from Ofsted as part of its overhaul, Higgins was impressed.

“We felt it made life much easier. You really felt part of the team. Everyone was approachable. There was constant dialogue all the time and they kept us up to speed on where we were at,” he said.

“[I was] surprised how collaborative the whole thing was. It was noticeably different.”

If an inspector saw the provider was struggling to meet an ‘expected standard’, the team were nudged to talk about anything that would help them get there.

“We felt like they wanted us to do well and make sure at least that we could show our best bits and not lose anything to interpretation,” Higgins said.

Impact, impact, impact

Impact was a key focus of System People’s inspection.

In conversations with staff, learners and employers, Ofsted repeatedly asked what the impact of the ITP’s education provision was on them.

Skills bootcamps were introduced by the Conservatives in 2020, offering intensive training for 12 to 16 weeks followed by a “guaranteed” job interview.

Training providers are paid for bootcamps in three “milestone” instalments based on learners’ performance; the final is conditional on the achievement of positive outcomes, such as a new job.

System People has delivered large bootcamp programmes for the logistics sector for the last three years, with “high achievements” that triggered the ‘exceptional’ grade, Higgins said.

His explanation for achieving the rare grade was down to the firm’s deep relationships with local employers and “depth of understanding” of the sector.

“We have had relationships with them for years and years. We understand the challenges. We understand where the sector is going, how government policy is going to affect our sector, and then we look at the solutions for the employers to make them more profitable.”

Additionally, System People ensures there are jobs available with the employers they work with before getting learners to sign up to bootcamps.

“To train loads and loads of people to get an HGV licence, for instance, but you don’t have those outcomes, that’s just a waste of everyone’s time and money. It’s not just about people passing courses,” Higgins said.

System People’s Ofsted report confirmed his claim.

It said: “Training has a transformational impact on learners’ future careers and employability prospects, and on their employers’ businesses. For example, learners facing redundancy have rapidly gained the skills needed to secure employment in driving large goods vehicles.”

The report pointed out “exceptionally well” preparedness of large goods vehicle (LGV) apprentices and learners, adding that almost all progress into sustained employment.

System People reported a 74 per cent achievement rate in 2023-24, above the 61 per cent national average.

Higgins praised the move to an outcomes-based framework and said the removal of the single word judgment put “less stress” on an organisation but was “definitely more difficult” for marketing purposes.

His advice to providers in scope for an imminent Ofsted call: be ready to prove your sustained impact.