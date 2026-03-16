First apprenticeship units limited to ‘strong’ providers

New guidance provides further detail on duration, age restrictions and assessment

New guidance provides further detail on duration, age restrictions and assessment

A limited group of “strong” apprenticeship providers will be eligible to deliver the first apprenticeship units when they launch next month, the government has announced.

Officials have also confirmed that each unit will last between one and 16 weeks, can only be taken by employed people aged 19 and over and learners will need to pass a “skills test” validated by their employer – with independent assessment optional.

Here’s what we know so far.

7 units to start

Apprenticeship units are new short courses to be funded through the reformed growth and skills levy for both large and small employers.

This is the first time levy funds can be used for non-apprenticeship training – a move that was promised by Labour in the party’s 2024 general election manifesto.

The government announced last night that from April 2026, apprenticeship units will be available for delivery in seven areas:

AI leadership

Electric vehicle charging point installation and maintenance

Electrical fitting and assembly

Mechanical fitting and assembly

Permanent modular building assembly

Solar PV installation and maintenance

Welding

The government said the content for apprenticeship units comes from the knowledge and skills from existing apprenticeship occupational standards “needed to address specific critical skills gaps”.

Details of each apprenticeship unit, including content and assessment requirements, will be available on Skills England website – but it is unclear when this will happen.

A ‘controlled’ rollout

Initial delivery will be restricted to a “targeted group” of existing apprenticeship providers that already show “strong performance” in the occupational standards linked to the units.

Providers must have delivered the apprenticeship standards or sector subject areas from which apprenticeship units are drawn in 2024-25, be on the apprenticeship provider and assessment register (APAR), not have any indicators rated as ‘at risk’ on the apprenticeship accountability framework and have no contractual funding restrictions.

Officials said they will carry out a “verification check against the published eligibility criteria” and then contact eligible training providers at the end of March to invite them to indicate their interest in delivering apprenticeship units.

The government said this phased approach enables the new offer to be introduced in a “controlled way”, ensuring “consistent implementation” and early insights before scaling up.

Apprenticeship units will be accounted for in the apprenticeship training provider accountability framework, with officials tracking the ratio of starts to completion and average durations, without setting intervention thresholds while the offer is in its early development phase.

Funding bands and durations TBC

Funding bands and delivery hours are still being tested with “critical stakeholders”.

Final figures are expected to be published from April 1, despite the units launching next month.

Officials have confirmed, however, that units will involve 30 to 140 hours of training, delivered over one to 16 weeks.

Non-levy employers will be fully funded, while levy payers can use their levy funds.

Independent assessment will be an option

There has been widespread concern that providers will be able to deliver apprenticeship unit training without an element of independent assessment.

The government suggested today that this approach will be the go-to, but an option for independent assessment will be available.

Officials said learners will need to pass a “skills test” for each apprenticeship unit. This test will be delivered by the training provider to demonstrate the learner has “acquired the skills and knowledge”. The result will then be “validated” by employers.

If an employer or learner “feels external independent assessment is needed, for example to meet regulatory requirements, they can work with their training provider to arrange this”.

There are no standalone English or maths requirements.

19+ age restriction

The government said apprenticeship units will only be for employed learners aged 19 and over whose employer has “identified a need to upskill them quickly to meet business needs and remain competitive”.

Units will not be eligible for learners “seeking to start a new career or occupation”.