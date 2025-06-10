Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ministers are asking schools, colleges and training providers to step forward to become edtech “testbeds” and help find scalable solutions to cut teacher workload.

Officials say the nine-month pilot – for which expressions of interest have opened today– has been launched to “build the evidence base on the impact and scalability of promising technologies”.

As part of a so-called innovation drive, government has also announced a further £1 million will be handed to AI firms to fund the development of classroom tools.

National Association of Headteachers general secretary Paul Whiteman said: “Government investment in future testing and research is vital as staff need reliable sources of evaluation – supported with evidence – on the benefits, limitations and risks of AI tools and their potential uses.”

Participants to receive ‘benefits’ 

The Department for Education said its “edtech impact testbed pilot” will “identify and evaluate innovative educational technologies that can enhance teaching and learning and reduce workload in schools and colleges”.

It will test tools that aim to reduce teacher and administrative workload, improve pupil outcomes and boost inclusion for children with SEND.

Staff in the participating schools and colleges “will receive training and support to effectively implement and use” the systems and connect with other institutions. Those trialling the software will “be able to access a set of benefits”.

DfE hopes the trial will “build the evidence base on the impact and scalability of promising” tech to help leaders “make informed decisions” on which to use.

The government expects up to 100 education providers to take part. It is inviting applications, open until August, from all primaries and secondaries, special schools and all FE providers.

DfE also revealed today that it is investing an additional £1 million to develop AI marking and feedback systems. This is on top of the £1 million split between 16 firms earlier this year to develop similar tech by April.

This comes as the government published earlier today teacher and leader toolkits detailing how to use AI in schools and colleges.  

