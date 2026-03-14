FE can’t fix recruitment while losing staff to the menopause

When around 80,000 of FE staff are biological women aged over 40, menopause puts a huge strain on the sector. But there are solutions

When around 80,000 of FE staff are biological women aged over 40, menopause puts a huge strain on the sector. But there are solutions

Further education often debates recruitment struggles and funding gaps, yet a more immediate threat is reshaping the sector. Menopause is already affecting workforce capacity, and its impact has been underestimated for years.

The FE workforce is made up of around 203,000 people, 65.6 per cent of whom (around 133,000) are biological women. If we take a conservative estimate that 60 per cent are aged 40 plus, then nearly 80,000 menopausal people in FE are navigating symptoms that may influence attendance, confidence and long-term career decisions.

What does this mean in real terms for FE? Around one in 10 menopausal people (around 8,000 FE professionals) leave work (reduce hours, take long-term sickness or resign) due to unsupported symptoms.

This is the staffing equivalent of around 30 medium-sized colleges.

For a typical college employing 200 to 300 people, a 10 per cent loss means 20 to 30 staff that includes lecturers, assessors, safeguarding officers, administrators and leaders. Such losses disrupt timetables, reduce course choice and create instability for learners.

What heightens concern is how few employers address menopause in workforce planning. Only 18 per cent have a menopause policy and just 5 per cent offer training.

CIPD research shows around two thirds of biological women experiencing menopause say it affects their work, yet only a minority receive support. With FE’s reliance on midlife menopausal people, the risk is even greater.

Menopause in FE must be recognised as a silent emergency. But why does it matter?

Health equity and role differences

Menopause does not impact all roles equally or all people equally. Senior staff may have more control over their diaries and environment but face more pressure on decisions. Frontline and timetable-bound staff rarely have as much control. Limited flexibility, lack of privacy and higher emotional or physical demands create a clear equity gap.

The Women’s Health Strategy highlights these inequalities, but FE employers have a major role in addressing them.

Costs and people retention

The research shows that replacing one mid-career menopausal staff member typically costs between £30,000 and £50,000. When you apply this to a typical FE college that employs around 200 to 300 people, and 10 percent of menopausal staff leave, the financial impact could reach around £1 million.

It is unlikely that this level of loss would occur within a single year, but it demonstrates the scale of the risk if menopause is not supported in FE.

Investment pays off

For every pound invested in wellbeing (which menopause strategies play a key part), employers see £4.70 in returns, according to Deloitte. Gains come from fewer absences, better productivity, reduced pressure on managers and more consistent delivery for learners. These outcomes align with FE priorities such as workforce stability, inclusion and reliable provision.

The ultimate outcome is learners are protected and supported if FE applies its own ‘oxygen mask’ first by protecting its staff.

How do we solve the problem?

Colleges need outcome-based menopause strategies that strengthen retention. Losing experienced staff is expensive and destabilising. But structured support is comparatively low cost. Training managers, updating policies and creating supportive environments all reduce churn.

Outcome-based strategies produce measurable improvements. Reasonable adjustments such as temperature control, flexible scheduling where possible and clear routes for support should become standard practice. Doing so makes menopause an ‘everyone’ conversation, not a silent sideline. It prevents small issues becoming major concerns.

A strong strategy uses evidence and accountability. Monitoring absence and turnover ensures menopause support becomes part of long-term workforce planning.

This approach aligns with the Employment Rights Act, which recommends employers have a menopause action plan by 2026, with mandatory plans expected in 2027. FE is not just ready for this shift, it is well placed to lead it.

FE has always risen to the challenge. Addressing this silent emergency now will protect the workforce, safeguard delivery and demonstrate once again that FE leads when it matters most.

The future strength of FE depends on supporting the people who make learning possible.