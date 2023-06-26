Exceptional funding review: Care apprenticeships boosted by a third from today

Apprenticeships in care and logistics will receive a “substantial” funding boost from today, the skills minister has announced.

Speaking at the Association of Employment and Learning Providers’ national conference this morning, Robert Halfon announced that funding for the level 2 adult care worker and level 3 lead adult care work apprenticeship will both increase from £3,000 to £4,000.

Funding for the heavy vehicle service and maintenance apprenticeship will increase by a third to £20,000 from £15,000.

This comes following the launch in January of an exceptional funding band review for a selection of priority apprenticeship standards.

However, the review was beset with delays, having supposed to have started last November and have concluded by May.

Speaking at the conference, Halfon said: “We are today substantially increasing the funding rate for two key standards in the social care sector. Both adult care worker and lead adult care worker will see their funding increase by a third to £4,000.

“Despite the shortages in this sector, starts on these standards have fallen in the last year. These increases will significantly support providers delivering training for much-needed adult care workers.”

The increases for care and heavy vehicle maintenance are larger than expected, with the exceptional review originally setting out an uplift of one funding band, worth £500.

Seven more standards in engineering, transport, catering and hospitality are also in line for increases of one funding band, the minister announced.

A number of newly revised apprenticeship standards will also see funding increases. An upcoming revised standard in bricklaying will receive a 40 per cent increase, the hairdressing professional standard will receive a 50 per cent increase and the paramedic standard will increase to the maximum £27,000.