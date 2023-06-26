Home
Training Providers

AELP chief Jane Hickie to stand down

The training body boss will officially leave at the end of this week

The training body boss will officially leave at the end of this week

26 Jun 2023, 9:41

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
catch-up
Breaking

Jane Hickie will officially stand down as chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers at the end of this week.

A statement confirming Hickie’s departure was read to delegates at AELP’s national conference, which began in London today, on behalf of the association’s board.

According to the board’s statement, Hickie has decided to stand down to “pursue new opportunities”.

It comes a month after FE Week revealed she had been suspended pending an investigation.

Hickie’s seven-year tenure at AELP, two as CEO, will come to an end this Friday, June 30. 

The board’s statement said: “We announce that after seven years of service, Jane Hickie has taken the decision to step down from her position as chief executive at the Association of Employment and Learning Providers on 30th June 2023 to pursue new opportunities.

“We are grateful for her contribution to the success of the organisation over recent years.

“We thank her for all her work and wish her well in her future plans and endeavours.”

FE Week reported that Hickie had been suspended from her role, pending an investigation, on May 23. AELP did not comment on the suspension at the time, confirming only that Hickie was taking “a short leave of absence”.

Since then, AELP chair Nichola Hay and vice chair Rob Foulston have been supporting the association’s remaining senior leaders.

Plans to appoint a new chief executive have yet to be announced.

Hickie was approached for comment.

More Supplements

Judge upholds 71-year-old teacher’s Covid complaints

The teacher argued that she had been subjected to indirect age discrimination

Samantha Booth
Samantha Booth

‘Inadequate’ provider stops trading with almost £1m in unpaid bills

Adult care provider likely won't be able to pay back any debts

Anviksha Patel
Anviksha Patel

Ofsted slams apprenticeship provider for training ‘more akin to CPD’

Inspectors said apprentices already had experience of the sector so shouldn’t be eligible for apprenticeship funding

Joshua Stein
Joshua Stein

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *