AELP chief Jane Hickie to stand down

The training body boss will officially leave at the end of this week

Jane Hickie will officially stand down as chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers at the end of this week.

A statement confirming Hickie’s departure was read to delegates at AELP’s national conference, which began in London today, on behalf of the association’s board.

According to the board’s statement, Hickie has decided to stand down to “pursue new opportunities”.

It comes a month after FE Week revealed she had been suspended pending an investigation.

Hickie’s seven-year tenure at AELP, two as CEO, will come to an end this Friday, June 30.

The board’s statement said: “We announce that after seven years of service, Jane Hickie has taken the decision to step down from her position as chief executive at the Association of Employment and Learning Providers on 30th June 2023 to pursue new opportunities.

“We are grateful for her contribution to the success of the organisation over recent years.

“We thank her for all her work and wish her well in her future plans and endeavours.”

FE Week reported that Hickie had been suspended from her role, pending an investigation, on May 23. AELP did not comment on the suspension at the time, confirming only that Hickie was taking “a short leave of absence”.

Since then, AELP chair Nichola Hay and vice chair Rob Foulston have been supporting the association’s remaining senior leaders.

Plans to appoint a new chief executive have yet to be announced.

Hickie was approached for comment.