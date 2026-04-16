Exam board fined £270,000 over errors in physics papers

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Ofqual has handed out a £270,000 fine to Cambridge OCR due to serious errors in last summer’s physics papers, which meant 40 students received the wrong grades.

A total of 12 errors were found in AS and A Level Physics papers sat by 14,000 students as well as in mark schemes.

Ofqual found OCR had breached their conditions by failing to ensure the content of the paper was fit for purpose, and ordered them to pay the fine.

A spokesperson for the exam board said that they “did not meet the high standards that students and teachers deserve” and have apologised for the error.

Five errors were found before the exam took place, and OCR issued correction notices to centres prior to the assessment.

Another five errors were found after the exam, and OCR took mitigatory action, including by awarding full marks for the affected question.

But two of the errors were found after results day. One of them was a mistake in the AS paper and another was an error in the mark scheme for the A-level paper.

There were 37 students whose grade increased after OCR corrected those errors.

A 2 per cent special consideration uplift – where schools and colleges request adjustments to marks because of errors – was incorrectly given to 82 students in relation to one of the errors.

This resulted in three students achieving one grade higher than they would have otherwise, but OCR decided not to amend these results to prevent any adverse effect on those students.

‘Unacceptable failures’

In its investigation, Ofqual took into account the seriousness and the number of errors, the number of students affected, and the previous fine of £175,000 OCR was given in 2018.

It also considered the fact the OCR took action at minimise the impact of the errors, agreed that it breached Ofqual’s conditions of notice and agreed to pay a £270,000 sum.

A Cambridge OCR spokesperson said: “We accept this judgment and we are very sorry to the students and teachers who were affected by these mistakes. We did not meet the high standards that students and teachers deserve, and that we set for ourselves.

“When these issues came to light, we acted to support students and minimise any impact.

“We undertook a detailed root cause analysis, using the findings to improve our processes. We are determined to learn from this and to improve, and we are continually refining our processes.

“We’re grateful to all the physics teachers, students, subject experts, and Ofqual, for their scrutiny, feedback and insights that have helped improve our approach.”

Amanda Swann, Ofqual’s executive director for delivery, said: “Students deserve quality exam assessment materials.

“After years of hard study, these unacceptable failures caused anxiety for students during their exams. Some were issued incorrect grades.

“We will always act to protect students’ interests and maintain public confidence in our qualifications system.”

OCR also provided an action plan for preventing these errors from happening again, which includes strengthening technical checking across AS and A Level Physics exam papers.

Ofqual said it would take action if OCR does not follow through on its action plan.