ESOL results probes launched into The Sheffield College

Two staff members have been suspended pending multiple investigations, according to reports

Local officials and an exam board have launched investigations into a Yorkshire college’s ESOL achievement rates.

Allegations of dodgy English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) results in 2023-24 have emerged at The Sheffield College.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, which funds the college’s ESOL courses through the adult skills fund, is investigating the issue.

The college has suspended two senior staff members, according to local newspaper The Tribune, and launched its own internal investigation.

Awarding organisation City & Guilds has also launched an inquiry into the college’s delivery of ESOL courses and reportedly revoked the college’s “direct claims status”, which allows the college to mark exams and verify results without confirmation from the exam body.

The Sheffield College is currently the largest ESOL provider outside of London. It recorded over 7,500 leavers for its ESOL courses in each of the last two years.

The college had the highest ESOL achievement rates in the country in 2022-23, at 96.5 per cent, and ranked third in 2023-24 with 94.4 per cent.

A Sheffield College spokesperson said they are taking the matter “very seriously” and confirmed an initial internal investigation into “one of our academy areas has taken place”.

“This was in response to concerns raised about some achievement claims and associated certification for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) students in 2023-24,” the statement said.

It added: “As investigations are ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further until those have concluded.”

AoC steps in

The college reportedly conducted a previous investigation into “maladministration” of ESOL delivery but concluded there was no intentional manipulation of results.

But it has allegedly now suspended two senior staff members pending the outcome of this new internal investigation. The college’s spokesperson refused to confirm the suspensions.

Meanwhile, the Association of Colleges has stepped in to help.

It has brought in a consultant to run the college’s ESOL department while the investigations are ongoing.

The AoC refused to confirm who was leading the department due to the ongoing probe.

An AoC spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment while the college’s initial internal investigation is ongoing.”

Sheffield College’s CEO and principal, Angela Foulkes, sits on the AoC board as Yorkshire and the Humber representative.

Large ASF allocations

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, led by Oliver Coppard, has had a devolved adult skills fund (ASF) since 2021, and the college has repeatedly been awarded the largest share of the budget.

It received the top share (18 per cent) of over £7 million in ASF allocations from a £39.3 million budget in 2021-22.

The college’s core ASF income from the MCA grew to £10.2 million the next year, a quarter of the authority’s budget.

It increased a further 13 per cent to £11.58 million in 2023-24. The authority awarded the college an indicative £11.58 million allocation from the ASF 2024-25, over a third of its total £31.8 million budget.

A spokesperson for the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) said: “We are aware of the situation and are in contact with Sheffield College. We are undertaking our own investigation, and the college is undertaking its own internal investigation, therefore we are unable to comment further while they are ongoing.”

City and Guilds was contacted for comment.