Functional skills still 'commercially unviable', research suggests
Devolution

EMCCA’s adult skills cash released after legal bid is ditched

But losing providers continue complaints that most winners are out-of-area

But losing providers continue complaints that most winners are out-of-area

4 Sep 2025, 13:31

A new combined authority has finally dished out £6.5 million in procured adult skills fund contracts following the withdrawal of a legal challenge that delayed the tender process.

In July, FE Week revealed the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) had halted the awarding of contracts – due to commence on August 1 – after losing bidder CT Skills Ltd began legal action. 

When the challenge was subsequently dropped, awards were made to 10 training providers late last month.

The successful bidders will share £6.5 million in their first year, with an option to extend the contracts for a further two years to July 2028. If all are extended, the total value to the procured providers will be £19.5 million.

CT Skills never publicly revealed the grounds of its legal claim, but FE Week understands multiple providers complained that feedback from markers did not match the bids they had submitted.

There were also concerns that multiple tender winners are headquartered outside of the combined authority’s geographical area, which covers Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

One other bidder that lost out, which did not wish to be named, said: “Some providers have said they’re contract-ready with premises and staff, but they’re not. How can out-of-area providers score more than in-region providers on readiness to deliver?”

The procured contracts will be added to EMCCA’s 16 grant-funded colleges and local authorities, which share £46 million between them. Total adult skills fund contracts (ASF) in the region are worth almost £53 million.

EMCCA took control of the region’s adult skills funding this year.

An EMCCA spokesperson said: “Decisions about ASF once made in government are now being made right here in the East Midlands.

“For the first time, this funding is being designed around the needs of our communities. EMCCA is working with local colleges, councils, employers, independent learning organisations and voluntary organisations to ensure education and training opportunities match the jobs of the future and the needs of our economy. 

“EMCCA has already awarded nearly £53 million in adult skills and free courses for jobs funding. This is money which will help thousands of adults have the chance to learn new skills, open up better job opportunities and build brighter futures.”

Independent training providers that must bid for a slice of the funding through procurements previously complained that EMCCA put £7.8 million – down from an expected £10 million – out to tender. It is not clear why only £6.5 million was allocated.

CT Skills did not respond to requests for comment.

