Ministers have confirmed plans to axe scores of level 3 courses taken by over 17,000 students that compete with the latest batch of “gold-standard” T Levels.
In May, the government published a provisional list of 92 courses, including popular BTECs, that would be defunded from 2025 where they “overlap” with wave three of T Levels, which includes business and administration, legal, finance and accounting and engineering and manufacturing qualifications.
Awarding bodies were given the opportunity to appeal the decisions, but the Department for Education revealed today that none were successful.
The final list, published today, names 85 qualifications that will now be defunded (see list below). This is lower than the provisional list because officials had mistakenly included seven courses that already had their public funding removed due to low or no enrolments.
Another 134 qualifications taken by almost 40,000 students are set to be defunded from 2024 where they overlap with courses in wave one and two of the T Levels rollout, as confirmed in March 2023.
Ministers are pushing forward with their defunding plans despite prime minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement earlier this month that he wants to replace both T Levels and A-levels with one qualification: the Advanced British Standard.
James Kewin, deputy chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association, said the DfE’s level 3 reforms have “no credibility left”.
“Despite being forced by Downing Street to reverse the plan for a twin track system of A-levels and T Levels, ministers are continuing to scrap successful qualifications like the BTEC diplomas in engineering.”
The final list shows 46 engineering courses will be scrapped, the majority of which are BTECs delivered by Pearson.
Its level 3 national foundation diploma in engineering is the most popular course on the scrap list, with 3,790 enrolments in 2020/21.
Pearson didn’t appeal to save any of its qualifications facing the axe, however.
The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) told FE Week it appealed the funding removal of four qualifications on the list, including its level 2 diploma in light vehicle maintenance and repair competence which had 1,120 enrolments in 2020/21.
Kewin said engineering employers have been “very clear” that these qualifications are valuable and removing them will create a “serious gap in the talent pipeline”.
Defending the defunding plans, skills minister Robert Halfon said: “As recently outlined by our prime minister, our goal is to future-proof education, and T Levels support just that. They are a robust qualification, which give young people the skills and real work experience which employers need, and they will be the backbone of the new Advanced British Standard alongside A-levels.
“On the final list of 85 qualifications, 30 of the qualifications had no enrolments and a further 23 had fewer than 100 enrolments in the 2020/21 academic year. Removing funding from the list of qualifications published today streamlines further education and ensures that anyone taking a technical course can be confident that they are getting a qualification respected by employers.”
Labour and the Liberal Democrats have backed the Protect Student Choice campaign’s call to pause and review the defunding of BTECs.
Kewin said: “The government should now do the same, particularly given the uncertainty created by its plans to replace A-levels and T Levels with the Advanced British Standard.”
Final list of qualifications overlapping with wave 3 T Levels
|Qualification name
|Sector subject area
|16-19 enrolments 2020/21
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Engineering
|Engineering
|3790
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Engineering
|Engineering
|3370
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Engineering
|Engineering
|1300
|IMI Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles (VRQ)
|Manufacturing technologies
|1120
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 Certificate in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
|Engineering
|1090
|City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Engineering
|Engineering
|640
|OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Diploma in Engineering
|Engineering
|620
|EAL Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Engineering Technologies
|Engineering
|580
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
|Engineering
|550
|EAL Level 3 Diploma In Engineering Technologies
|Engineering
|540
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 Award in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
|Engineering
|440
|EAL Level 3 Technical Extended Diploma in Engineering Technologies
|Engineering
|410
|OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Diploma in Engineering
|Engineering
|290
|EAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Engineering Technologies
|Engineering
|280
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering
|Engineering
|280
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
|Engineering
|250
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering
|Engineering
|240
|City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Certificate In Engineering
|Engineering
|180
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
|Engineering
|180
|EAL Level 3 Certificate in Engineering Technologies
|Engineering
|150
|NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Skills for Business: Sales and Marketing
|Business management
|150
|EAL Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Technology
|Engineering
|140
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Manufacturing Engineering
|Engineering
|140
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Manufacturing Engineering
|Engineering
|140
|City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Engineering (720)
|Engineering
|130
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering
|Engineering
|120
|NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Skills for Business: Enterprise
|Business management
|80
|OCR Level 3 Diploma in Administration (Business Professional)
|Administration
|70
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 Foundation Award in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
|Engineering
|50
|EAL Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Engineering Technology
|Engineering
|40
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
|Engineering
|40
|IMI Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance (VRQ)
|Manufacturing technologies
|30
|City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Marine Engineering (Advanced)
|Engineering
|30
|OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Foundation Diploma in Engineering
|Engineering
|30
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering
|Engineering
|30
|IMI Level 3 Diploma in Auto Electrical and Mobile Electrical Principles (VRQ)
|Manufacturing technologies
|20
|IMI Level 3 Extended Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance (VRQ)
|Manufacturing technologies
|10
|EAL Level 3 Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering Technology
|Engineering
|10
|Skillsfirst Level 3 Diploma in Computerised Accounting for Business (RQF)
|Accounting and finance
|10
|ACCA Diploma in Financial and Management Accounting (RQF Level 3)
|Accounting and finance
|<10
|City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Boatbuilding (Advanced)
|Engineering
|<10
|EAL Level 3 Diploma in Machining (Development knowledge)
|Engineering
|<10
|SEG Awards ABC Level 3 Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Techniques and Skills
|Engineering
|<10
|IMI Level 3 Award in Automotive Refrigerant Handling (EC842-2006) (VRQ)
|Manufacturing technologies
|<10
|IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair – Body (VRQ)
|Manufacturing technologies
|<10
|IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair – Multi-Skilled (VRQ)
|Manufacturing technologies
|<10
|IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair – Paint (VRQ)
|Manufacturing technologies
|<10
|NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Business Administration
|Administration
|<10
|NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Skills for Business: Human Resources
|Business management
|<10
|ATHE Level 3 Diploma in Accounting
|Accounting and finance
|0
|ATHE Level 3 Diploma in Business and Management
|Business management
|0
|BIIAB Level 3 Diploma in Business Administration
|Administration
|0
|CISI Level 3 Award for Introduction to Investment
|Accounting and finance
|0
|FDQ Level 3 Diploma in Food & Drink Operations
|Manufacturing technologies
|0
|Focus Awards Level 3 Diploma in Business Administration (RQF)
|Administration
|0
|IMI Level 3 Diploma in Auto-Electrical and Mobile Electrical Operations (VRQ)
|Manufacturing technologies
|0
|NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Skills for Business: Customer Service
|Business management
|0
|NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Skills for Business: Retail
|Business management
|0
|OCN NI Level 3 Award In Business Development Skills
|Business management
|0
|OCN NI Level 3 Certificate in Quality Improvement
|Business management
|0
|Open College Network West Midlands Level 3 Award in Business Administration
|Administration
|0
|Open College Network West Midlands Level 3 Certificate in Business Administration
|Administration
|0
|OTHM Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Accountancy
|Accounting and finance
|0
|OTHM Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Accountancy
|Accounting and finance
|0
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 Certificate for Business Administrators
|Administration
|0
|City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Knowledge)
|Engineering
|0
|City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Competence)
|Engineering
|0
|City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Knowledge)
|Engineering
|0
|City & Guilds Level 3 Extended Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Knowledge)
|Engineering
|0
|EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering – Fabricator (Development Competence)
|Engineering
|0
|ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Construction Maintenance (RQF)
|Engineering
|0
|ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Design and Draughting (RQF)
|Engineering
|0
|ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Installing Engineering Construction Plant and Systems (RQF)
|Engineering
|0
|Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Machining (Development Knowledge)
|Engineering
|0
|SEG Awards ABC Level 3 Certificate in Fabrication and Welding Techniques and Skills
|Engineering
|0
|SEG Awards ABC Level 3 Certificate in Welding Techniques and Skills
|Engineering
|0
|SEG Awards ABC Level 3 Diploma in Welding Techniques and Skills
|Engineering
|0
|Skillsfirst Level 3 Diploma in Administrative Operations (RQF)
|Administration
|0
|TQUK Level 3 Diploma in Business Administration (RQF)
|Administration
|0
|AAT Level 3 Diploma in Accounting
|Accounting and finance
|Not available
|City & Guilds Level 3 Award in Component Removal and Replacement in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
|Manufacturing technologies
|Not available
|City & Guilds Level 3 Award in Component Removal and Replacement in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles
|Manufacturing technologies
|Not available
|City & Guilds Level 3 Award in Diagnosis, Repair and Recalibration of Advanced Driver Assist Systems
|Manufacturing technologies
|Not available
|City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles
|Manufacturing technologies
|Not available
|Skills and Education Group Awards Level 3 Award in the Diagnosis and Rectification of Faults on Electric and Hybrid/Electric Light Vehicles
|Manufacturing technologies
|Not available
