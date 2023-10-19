Home
Confirmed: DfE will chop all courses that compete with wave 3 T Levels

Experts say the reforms have ‘no credibility left’ after Advanced British Standard announcement

19 Oct 2023, 17:54

Ministers have confirmed plans to axe scores of level 3 courses taken by over 17,000 students that compete with the latest batch of “gold-standard” T Levels.

In May, the government published a provisional list of 92 courses, including popular BTECs, that would be defunded from 2025 where they “overlap” with wave three of T Levels, which includes business and administration, legal, finance and accounting and engineering and manufacturing qualifications.

Awarding bodies were given the opportunity to appeal the decisions, but the Department for Education revealed today that none were successful.

The final list, published today, names 85 qualifications that will now be defunded (see list below). This is lower than the provisional list because officials had mistakenly included seven courses that already had their public funding removed due to low or no enrolments.

Another 134 qualifications taken by almost 40,000 students are set to be defunded from 2024 where they overlap with courses in wave one and two of the T Levels rollout, as confirmed in March 2023.

Ministers are pushing forward with their defunding plans despite prime minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement earlier this month that he wants to replace both T Levels and A-levels with one qualification: the Advanced British Standard.

James Kewin, deputy chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association, said the DfE’s level 3 reforms have “no credibility left”.

“Despite being forced by Downing Street to reverse the plan for a twin track system of A-levels and T Levels, ministers are continuing to scrap successful qualifications like the BTEC diplomas in engineering.”

The final list shows 46 engineering courses will be scrapped, the majority of which are BTECs delivered by Pearson.

Its level 3 national foundation diploma in engineering is the most popular course on the scrap list, with 3,790 enrolments in 2020/21.

Pearson didn’t appeal to save any of its qualifications facing the axe, however.

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) told FE Week it appealed the funding removal of four qualifications on the list, including its level 2 diploma in light vehicle maintenance and repair competence which had 1,120 enrolments in 2020/21.

Kewin said engineering employers have been “very clear” that these qualifications are valuable and removing them will create a “serious gap in the talent pipeline”.

Defending the defunding plans, skills minister Robert Halfon said: “As recently outlined by our prime minister, our goal is to future-proof education, and T Levels support just that. They are a robust qualification, which give young people the skills and real work experience which employers need, and they will be the backbone of the new Advanced British Standard alongside A-levels.

“On the final list of 85 qualifications, 30 of the qualifications had no enrolments and a further 23 had fewer than 100 enrolments in the 2020/21 academic year. Removing funding from the list of qualifications published today streamlines further education and ensures that anyone taking a technical course can be confident that they are getting a qualification respected by employers.”

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have backed the Protect Student Choice campaign’s call to pause and review the defunding of BTECs.

Kewin said: “The government should now do the same, particularly given the uncertainty created by its plans to replace A-levels and T Levels with the Advanced British Standard.”

Final list of qualifications overlapping with wave 3 T Levels

Qualification nameSector subject area16-19 enrolments 2020/21
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in EngineeringEngineering3790
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in EngineeringEngineering3370
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in EngineeringEngineering1300
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles (VRQ)Manufacturing technologies1120
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Certificate in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)Engineering1090
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Engineering640
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Diploma in Engineering Engineering620
EAL Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Engineering TechnologiesEngineering580
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)Engineering550
EAL Level 3 Diploma In Engineering TechnologiesEngineering540
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Award in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)Engineering440
EAL Level 3 Technical Extended Diploma in Engineering TechnologiesEngineering410
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Diploma in EngineeringEngineering290
EAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Engineering TechnologiesEngineering280
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Aeronautical EngineeringEngineering280
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)Engineering250
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Electrical and Electronic EngineeringEngineering240
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Certificate In EngineeringEngineering180
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Mechanical EngineeringEngineering180
EAL Level 3 Certificate in Engineering TechnologiesEngineering150
NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Skills for Business: Sales and MarketingBusiness management150
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Engineering TechnologyEngineering140
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Manufacturing EngineeringEngineering140
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Manufacturing EngineeringEngineering140
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Engineering (720)Engineering130
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Aeronautical EngineeringEngineering120
NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Skills for Business: EnterpriseBusiness management80
OCR Level 3 Diploma in Administration (Business Professional)Administration70
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Foundation Award in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)Engineering50
EAL Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Engineering TechnologyEngineering40
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Mechanical EngineeringEngineering40
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance (VRQ)Manufacturing technologies30
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Marine Engineering (Advanced)Engineering30
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Foundation Diploma in Engineering Engineering30
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Electrical and Electronic EngineeringEngineering30
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Auto Electrical and Mobile Electrical Principles (VRQ)Manufacturing technologies20
IMI Level 3 Extended Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance (VRQ)Manufacturing technologies10
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering TechnologyEngineering10
Skillsfirst Level 3 Diploma in Computerised Accounting for Business (RQF)Accounting and finance10
ACCA Diploma in Financial and Management Accounting (RQF Level 3)Accounting and finance<10
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Boatbuilding (Advanced)Engineering<10
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Machining (Development knowledge)Engineering<10
SEG Awards ABC Level 3 Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Techniques and SkillsEngineering<10
IMI Level 3 Award in Automotive Refrigerant Handling (EC842-2006) (VRQ)Manufacturing technologies<10
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair – Body (VRQ)Manufacturing technologies<10
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair – Multi-Skilled (VRQ)Manufacturing technologies<10
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair – Paint (VRQ)Manufacturing technologies<10
NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Business Administration Administration<10
NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Skills for Business: Human ResourcesBusiness management<10
ATHE Level 3 Diploma in Accounting Accounting and finance0
ATHE Level 3 Diploma in Business and ManagementBusiness management0
BIIAB Level 3 Diploma in Business AdministrationAdministration0
CISI Level 3 Award for Introduction to InvestmentAccounting and finance0
FDQ Level 3 Diploma in Food & Drink OperationsManufacturing technologies0
Focus Awards Level 3 Diploma in Business Administration (RQF)Administration0
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Auto-Electrical and Mobile Electrical Operations (VRQ)Manufacturing technologies0
NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Skills for Business: Customer Service Business management0
NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Skills for Business: RetailBusiness management0
OCN NI Level 3 Award In Business Development SkillsBusiness management0
OCN NI Level 3 Certificate in Quality ImprovementBusiness management0
Open College Network West Midlands Level 3 Award in Business AdministrationAdministration0
Open College Network West Midlands Level 3 Certificate in Business AdministrationAdministration0
OTHM Level 3 Foundation Diploma in AccountancyAccounting and finance0
OTHM Level 3 Foundation Diploma in AccountancyAccounting and finance0
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Certificate for Business AdministratorsAdministration0
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Knowledge)Engineering0
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Competence)Engineering0
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Knowledge)Engineering0
City & Guilds Level 3 Extended Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Knowledge)Engineering0
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering – Fabricator (Development Competence)Engineering0
ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Construction Maintenance (RQF)Engineering0
ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Design and Draughting (RQF)Engineering0
ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Installing Engineering Construction Plant and Systems (RQF)Engineering0
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Machining (Development Knowledge)Engineering0
SEG Awards ABC Level 3 Certificate in Fabrication and Welding Techniques and SkillsEngineering0
SEG Awards ABC Level 3 Certificate in Welding Techniques and SkillsEngineering0
SEG Awards ABC Level 3 Diploma in Welding Techniques and Skills Engineering0
Skillsfirst Level 3 Diploma in Administrative Operations (RQF)Administration0
TQUK Level 3 Diploma in Business Administration (RQF)Administration0
AAT Level 3 Diploma in AccountingAccounting and financeNot available
City & Guilds Level 3 Award in Component Removal and Replacement in Electric and Hybrid VehiclesManufacturing technologiesNot available
City & Guilds Level 3 Award in Component Removal and Replacement in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric VehiclesManufacturing technologiesNot available
City & Guilds Level 3 Award in Diagnosis, Repair and Recalibration of Advanced Driver Assist SystemsManufacturing technologiesNot available
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles Manufacturing technologiesNot available
Skills and Education Group Awards  Level 3 Award in the Diagnosis and Rectification of Faults on Electric and Hybrid/Electric Light VehiclesManufacturing technologiesNot available
Source: Department for Education

