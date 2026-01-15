Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

Chichester CEO Green unable to work, staff told

Deputy chief executive covering Andrew Green's duties until further notice

Deputy chief executive covering Andrew Green's duties until further notice

15 Jan 2026, 15:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The chief executive of one of the country’s largest college groups has taken a leave of absence, with his deputy stepping in.

Chichester College Group boss Andrew Green has not worked since at least early December. It is not known when he will return.

Staff were told by email that Green, who has been CEO for four years, “had to take a leave of absence”.

Executive principal/deputy CEO Vicki Illingworth is covering accountable officer duties until further notice.

The nature of Green’s absence was not disclosed.

A college spokesperson told FE Week it was college policy not to comment on individual matters.

“As an employer we owe all employees a duty of privacy when it comes to leaves of absence,” they said.

“The group’s deputy chief executive, Vicki Illingworth, is covering statutory duties in Andy’s absence and arrangements are in place to ensure that the group continues to deliver high-quality services to the communities that it serves.”

Chichester College Group teaches nearly 25,000 students across nine campuses and has a total income of almost £120 million, with £89 million from public funding body grants, according to its latest 2024 accounts.

Chichester College group principal and chief executive Andrew Green

The group is judged ‘good’ by Ofsted and reported a ‘good’ financial health rating.

Green succeeded Shelagh Legrave as CEO, who left Chichester College Group in 2021 to become FE Commissioner.

He joined Chichester College in 2010 as deputy principal, and became executive principal at the institution in 2017 following a merger with Crawley College (formerly Central Sussex College).

Green was also interim chief executive of Greater Brighton Metropolitan College (GB Met) in 2020.

Illingworth joined Chichester College in 2001 as an associate lecturer in geography, travel and tourism.

She moved up the ranks to assistant principal before becoming principal of Crawley College in 2017. She was promoted to executive principal/deputy CEO of the college group in 2022.

Green was contacted for comment.

Latest education roles from

CEO/Principal

CEO/Principal

Coleg Sir Gâr & Coleg Ceredigion

View job
Residential Director of Boarding (Non-Teaching)

Residential Director of Boarding (Non-Teaching)

The Purcell School

View job
Director of Primary Education

Director of Primary Education

Spark Education Trust

View job
Principal

Principal

Lift Winton

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Teaching leadership early: the missing piece in youth employability

Leaders in education and industry are ready to play their part in tackling the UK’s alarming levels of youth...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Bett UK 2026: Learning without limits

Education is humanity’s greatest promise and our most urgent mission.

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Confidence, curiosity, and connection: How colleges are building learners for life

Acting as the bridge between school and adulthood for many young people, colleges play a powerful role in shaping...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A Decade of Impact: Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards Celebrate 10 Years of Inspiring Change at Landmark London Event

Friday 7th November 2025 - Over 700 guests gathered at the Hilton London Metropole for the 10th annual Multicultural...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges

College pulls statement about its future after failing to get DfE sign off

The now-retracted Havant and South Downs College press release claimed it has a ‘strong and independent future’

Josh Mellor

Colleges
Long read

FE Commissioner: ‘I never intended to force college mergers – but bigger groups have thrived’

Shelagh Legrave also reflects on ‘sobering’ reminders of bad governance in her final annual report

Josh Mellor

Colleges

UK to rejoin Erasmus in 2027

UK will contribute around £570m to the EU student exchange scheme from 2027-28

Anviksha Patel

Colleges

Criminal probe into ‘unlawful’ sale of City College Peterborough campus

3 arrests made as over £1m in illegal financial transactions are linked to £1 sale of college site

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *