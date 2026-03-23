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Battery apprenticeship unit added after ‘rapid’ employer consultation

It comes a week after the first batch of 7 apprenticeships units were announced

It comes a week after the first batch of 7 apprenticeships units were announced

23 Mar 2026, 14:59

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A new apprenticeship unit in battery manufacturing has been announced by Skills England – just days after the first tranche of short course apprenticeship units was unveiled.

Officials said this latest unit has been created following a “rapid consultation” with employers and sector experts to help meet the needs of a new gigafactory under construction in Somerset for global battery business Agratas.

It was developed at pace through Skills England’s new ‘investment and infrastructure skills service’, which was set up to identify where internationally mobile investors and large infrastructure projects face skills challenges.

Industry had told officials that the existing 36-month level 3 battery manufacturing operative apprenticeship was too long and broad in scope for the imminent skills needs of the gigafactory.

A special design workshop was held in early February with the Electrification Skills Network, and representatives from the north east and west midlands battery clusters, followed up by further consultation with Agratas, wider employers and academic experts.

Skills England said this is an example of its new fast-track approach to delivering apprenticeship updates and new apprenticeship units “that are critical to the major projects in just three months”.

It is not clear why the batter manufacturing apprenticeship unit was not announced with the first batch of seven apprenticeship units unveiled last Monday.

The units are designed to be short course alternatives to apprenticeships and are fundable through the reformed growth and skills levy.

Phil Smith, chair of Skills England, said: “This new gigafactory will create thousands of jobs and apprenticeships in the south west and beyond. I’m proud of Skills England’s work at pace with sector experts to find a skills solution that works for them.

“The new battery manufacturing apprenticeship unit will be a valuable addition to the growth and skills levy offer. By working together, we are building the jobs of the future, keeping skills training at the cutting edge.

Officials said the new battery manufacturing unit was launched today (March 23), but it is unclear when delivery can begin.

Like the other seven apprenticeship units, no funding band or typical duration has been assigned. This information is expected to be communicated to the sector from April 1.

Units will be restricted to employed learners aged 19 or older and involve 30 to 140 hours of training, delivered over one to 16 weeks. Learners will need to pass a “skills test” at the end of their course.

Initial delivery will be restricted to a “targeted group” of existing apprenticeship providers that already show “strong performance” in the occupational standards linked to the units.

The other seven units are in AI leadership, electric vehicle charging point installation and maintenance, electrical fitting and assembly, mechanical fitting and assembly, permanent modular building assembly, solar PV installation, and maintenance and welding. 

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