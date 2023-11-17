WorldSkills UK: Foundation skills medalists announced

The national foundation skills finals ended with the medal ceremony at The Manchester College

Thirty-two students have been announced as gold, silver and bronze medalists at this year’s WorldSkills UK national foundation skills finals.

Competitions in eights skills areas have been taking place in education venues across Greater Manchester this week with SEND students from all over the UK competing.

The medal winners were announced this afternoon at a ceremony hosted by The Manchester College.

It was a gold-medal haul for students from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College. Sophie Trevitt came first place in the catering competition, Keira Paterson won gold in restaurant service and the college’s team of three students, Lee Barnett, William Clark and Jade Oakley, beat the competition in the media skills competition.

Rotheram College’s Emalise Stanley came out top in the hairdressing competition, while Pembrokeshire College’s George Scully won gold in health and social care.

In the horticulture finals, the gold medal went to Rhys Rapado-Evans from Elidyr Communities Trust and in motor vehicle, South Staffordshire College’s Harvey Reid triumphed.

And gold medals for the IT software solutions for business and health and social care went to Preston College’s Jessica Mercer-Taylor and Pembrokeshire College’s George Scully respectively.

Marion Plant, the chair of WorldSkills UK and principal and chief executive of North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, said: “The foundation skills competition is so important because it’s widening participation and encouraging students at all levels of learning and those who have particular challenges to benefit from participating.”

See below for the full list of this year’s foundation skills medallists: