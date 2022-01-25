WorldSkills UK diversity heroes shortlist announced

WorldSkills UK have announced the hopeful heroes up for awards for advancing inclusion and diversity in skills.

WorldSkills UK have announced the hopeful heroes up for awards for advancing inclusion and diversity in skills.

Champions of equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in technical education, skills and the workplace have been announced as finalists for this year’s WorldSkills UK Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Heroes Awards.

The awards honour the people and organisations that promote and embed innovative practices, projects and initiatives that are having a positive impact on students, workplaces and the wider skills system.

Finalists for eight award categories have been selected from large and small companies, charities, training organisations, colleges and universities.

A total of 34 nominations have been shortlisted this year for awards such as EDI initiative of the year, inspirational role model award and diversity network of the year.

Three hopeful EDI heroes have been shortlisted for the inclusive skills excellence award, which is sponsored by FE Week. This category will celebrate inclusive curriculum activities and will be won by Nicola Duggan from New College Lanarkshire, Mike Butcher from Pembrokeshire College or Jen Lau from In4 Group.

The awards are organised by WorldSkills UK in partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and NCFE.

Winners will be revealed at a virtual ceremony taking place at 4pm on February 24. You can register to attend the ceremony here.