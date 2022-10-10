WorldSkills 2022: Team UK win bronze in Industry 4.0

The first finals of this year's WorldSkills competition have taken place - and the UK is already on the medal table

Kamil Zmich and Liam Whitby have won Team UK’s first medals at this year’s “special edition” WorldSkills competition.

The pair, both aged 24, represented the UK in the Industry 4.0 competition at the Worldskills finals in Stuttgart, Germany last week.

Team UK took home a bronze medal having finished in third place behind Germany, who achieved silver, and Switzerland, who achieved gold. Eight countries took part.

Zmich, from Toyota Manufacturing Ltd, and Whitby, from Gebhardt Intralogics Group, were awarded their medals on Friday.

Team UK’s mechatronics finalist Sibley (left) and Newdall (right) with their training manager Calum Knott (centre)

Elsewhere in the competition last week, Josh Sibley and Oliver Newdall, both from Toyota Manufacturing Ltd, took on 24 countries in the mechatronics final.

They placed 18th and were 50 points short of a medal.

Worldskills UK tweeted their congratulations to Sibley and Newdall: “Congratulations to Josh Sibley & Oliver Newdall who have done an incredible job representing #TeamUK in the #WorldSkills2022 #mechatronics competition in Stuttgart. To compete at such a high level in a discipline which helps define the UK’s future #SkillsEconomy is amazing.”

Competitions continue this week

Later this week Abigail Stansfield, from BAE Systems, will be flying the flag for Team UK in the CNC Milling final being held in Leonberg, Germany.

Three Team UK competitors will be facing fellow finalists from other countries in Switzerland.

James Boyes, from Monkeywood Kitchens, will be competing in cabinet making and Ross Fiori, from Carlisle College, will be competing in joinery. Both competitions are being held in Basel in the north west of Switzerland.

And in Lucerne, Switzerland, Ben Metcalfe, from Harrods, will be competing in the patisserie and confectionery final this week.

Finals are taking place all over the world up until November 26. The UK has 35 competitors in total.