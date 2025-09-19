‘World-class’ government apprenticeship app flops

Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Bill Curtis

19 Sep 2025, 6:00

Exclusive

Apprentices have been “left stranded” by bugs in a £1.2 million Department for Education app, FE Week can reveal.

The government’s flagship Your Apprenticeship app has been criticised by MPs and industry bodies for technical issues and a lack of functionality as a probe using freedom of information laws showed only 7 per cent of apprentices had ssigned up. 

The app was created in conjunction with scandal-ridden company Fujitsu, whose Horizon system played a key role in the Post Office scandal, and students from Manchester Metropolitan University.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson unveiled the app in February in an attempt to assist learners in tracking their progress, accessing key documents, and preparing for end-point assessments. 

However, users have encountered problems, including login failures and unresponsive interfaces. Dozens of apprentices have said the app “remains blocked on the pushed notifications screen”, meaning they aren’t able to use its tools.

The DfE admitted the app cost over £50 per user, with only 23,943 “active users”, in addition to annual running costs of £55,000.

Active users are those who have successfully signed up to the app, not necessarily those regularly using it.

One apprentice said: “The app is poorly designed. It forces users to accept notifications, and even after adjusting settings, it remains stuck on the notification prompt, making it completely unusable. Many users have reported the same issue, so emailing support feels pointless.”

Apple App Store

Another learner told us: “This app just doesn’t work right. It forces you to stay on a blank screen, but even if you change the settings it stays stuck on that screen. I deleted it, reinstalled, and still ran into the same thing. Basically, you can’t use it even if you try, so we are left stranded.”

The DfE has been informing users that the crash on the notifications prompt has now been fixed.

Manuela Perteghella, who sits on the House of Commons education select committee, told FE Week: “These reports are extremely concerning. The government needs to urgently lay out how it will fix the issues with the app and get it working for those apprentices.”

Emily Rock, the CEO of the Association of Apprentices, added: “We understand that apprentices are often time-poor, and anything that helps reduce stress and improve their experience is welcome. While technical issues with the Your Apprenticeship app are clearly frustrating for users, we support the principle behind it.”

When the government released the system it claimed to provide a “world-class experience” to learners by making it a “one-stop shop” that would “revolutionise” training and support.

It is understood the app is an extension of Fujitsu’s £14.25m contract, which ended in April, despite its promise not to bid for government work before the Post Office Horizon Inquiry concluded. 

“As part of this, we provided skilled resources to help with the development of the Your Apprenticeship app, but we have no involvement in its ongoing delivery or functionality,” a Fujitsu spokesperson said.

Manchester Metropolitan University, which was involved in early-stage development, said: “While the university is not involved in the app’s deployment or ongoing management, we continue to support the government’s efforts to enhance digital tools.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “We are pleased with the take-up of the Your Apprenticeship app so far, with over 40,000 downloads and just 40 queries regarding access or use of the app. Our Plan for Change is working, with apprenticeship starts, achievement and participation all up compared to the same period last year.

“However, we are aware of a minor bug affecting some Android users which we are working hard to resolve. We continue to work closely with apprentices as we develop this app to ensure it meets their needs.”

