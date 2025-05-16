Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
ESOL teaching

Why Labour’s immigration plan misses the mark on ESOL

Labour’s new immigration plan ties English proficiency to visas, but ignores a deeper crisis in investment in ESOL provision

Diana Sutton

Director of the Bell Foundation

16 May 2025, 5:47

This week saw the publication of Labour’s Immigration white paper which, although months in the making, was released straight after Keir Starmer’s year-old government faced defeats to Reform in local and mayoral elections. The white paper aims to reform a broken immigration system and address skills gaps.

But linking English language teaching and learning and proficiency levels to rights of entry and settlement in the UK overlooks some important facts. 

First, 2021 Census data shows that one in three people who report not being able to speak English well or at all are UK citizens – not migrants seeking to come to the UK.

According to the same data, nearly half (42 per cent) of adults with low English proficiency were born in or have been resident in the UK for over ten years.

Urgent need to address UK citizens’ language learning needs

These statistics tell us that there is an urgent need to address the language learning needs of UK citizens who don’t have English as a first language and that this isn’t about migrants. The white paper does promise this, stating that: “Across government, we will also make it easier for those already in the UK, working with partners in the DfE, MHCLG to access classes for English language lessons for those who need additional help”. There are no details of planned additional investment, however, which leads to my second point.

As colleges, learners, and teachers know well, demand for provision massively outstrips both supply and investment in it. According to government data, the growing demand for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) education (up by 17% since 2021) is being met with ever-declining funding and current provision not reaching those who need it. Government data shows that there were 151,000 adult ESOL learners in England in 2022/23. This means that only 4 per cent of all adults in the UK who speak English as a second language are accessing ESOL classes. 

Declining budget for ESOL

Thirdly, all of this is happening against a backdrop of the overall declining budget for adult education. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, classroom-based adult education spending has reduced by two thirds since 2003/04, with a further 3 per cent cut to adult skills funding announced for 2025/2026. This is all operating in the context of devolution, with mayoral combined authorities setting priorities and some now having access to an integrated settlement.

This funding mismatch sits in stark contrast with the evidence, which tells us that investing in ESOL provision will pay dividends for both learners, communities and the public purse. 

Qualifications reform

Fourthly, we know that migrants often come to the UK bringing high skills levels but lack access to appropriate and specialist English language provision to unlock those skills, which can mean them ending up in lower skilled work. Current ESOL provision focuses mainly on equipping learners with the skills needed for home life.

While essential, these are not sufficient for the English language skills needed to access higher level work or for study: 85 per cent leave ESOL provision with Entry Level 1-3 qualifications, which is too low to successfully move on to mainstream vocational and educational provision and employment. Changes are needed to current qualifications to ensure that learners are equipped with the skills they, and their prospective employers, need. Qualifications reform, a stated priority of the Department of Education and Ofqual, must address this gap.

In the wake of the Immigration White Paper, there is undoubtedly a case for smart public investment that pays for itself by helping to address the current skills shortage and grow the economy. Government must make good its promise of making it easier for everyone to access English language learning. 

