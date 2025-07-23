Why HTQs have a strong foundation to build on 

With three-quarters of pre-reform level 4/5 course learners now reporting real career impact, these courses set a high bar. The pressure is now on for HTQs to deliver

In March 2025, the Department for Education (DfE) published the latest reports of the Technical Education Learner Surveys, administered by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) and the National Foundation for Educational research (NFER). One follow-up survey focused on learners undertaking pre-reform level 4/5 courses, which are qualifications combining theoretical and practical experience. They were offered before the implementation of the new higher technical qualifications (HTQs). HTQs include higher national diplomas (HND), higher national certificates (HNC), certificates/diplomas of higher education and foundation degrees. The findings provide a benchmark for comparing learner perspectives of the new HTQs. What standard have they set and what are the implications for HTQs?

HTQs explained

Level 4/5 learners surveyed studied at FE institutions in 2020-21 or 2021-22. They were surveyed in summer 2024, approximately two years after course completion. The survey explored their current activities, plans and reflections on their course.

HTQs were introduced in 2022-23 to address low and declining participation in level 4/5 study and to boost the profile of these qualifications. HTQs serve as a unified ‘quality badge’ for level 4/5 qualifications, applying to new or existing level 4/5 programmes approved by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), whose role has been subsumed within Skills England. Employers have been involved in their design to help align courses with employer needs and create clearer progression pathways into work and study. As of September 2024, HTQs were available in seven occupational sectors, with over 170 qualifications approved.

Learners surveyed studied a range of subjects, with many aligning with the HTQ subjects available in the first two years of delivery and T Level routes. This included courses in digital, health and science, and construction, alongside other technical subjects (e.g. engineering and manufacturing technologies) and non-technical subjects (e.g. business, administration and law).

Key findings

The vast majority of level 4/5 learners on pre-reform courses had good progression outcomes matching their expectations. Ninety-four per cent were in employment, study or both and 73 per cent had remained within the same field as their course. Of these, 61 per cent were in work only; 23 per cent were studying only; and 10 per cent were studying and working. Three-quarters reported that their course helped them reach their desired next step.

Most learners felt their course prepared them well for their next step, particularly those moving onto further study. Around three-quarters (73 per cent) reported their course prepared them for their future career, with 81 per cent and 68 per cent respectively feeling it prepared them well for further study and the workplace. Learners cited technical knowledge and practical skills as best preparing them for their current study or work.

Level 4/5 courses have helped learners progress at work. Of those working before their course, 72 per cent agreed it had helped them do their current job better or secure a new job. This rose to 82 per cent among those who secured new employment after starting their course.

Skills developed by the course were utilised most by learners studying or working in the same general field. Two-thirds (67 per cent) were using skills developed on their course ‘a great deal’ or ‘quite a bit’ in their current studies, compared to 58 per cent of those in work. However, among those working in the same general field of their course, this increased to 69 per cent.

Most level 4/5 learners were fulfilled by their current situation and would recommend their course. Over seven in ten (71 per cent) were fulfilled by their current situation, with a quarter (26 per cent) being very fulfilled. Additionally, three-quarters (76 per cent) were ‘very likely’ or ‘quite likely’ to recommend their course.

Overall, learners aged 26 and above were more positive than younger learners. This could be because older learners are more established in their field and choosing a level 4/5 course has helped them progress or get a new job.

Implications and future research

Despite government concerns, learner feedback on pre-reform courses was very positive. HTQs are building from a strong foundation, with pre-reform courses providing high-quality experiences and outcomes. These findings reaffirm that taking HTQs should be seriously considered, particularly given their stronger alignment to employers’ requirements. This will help Skills England to address the ‘missing middle’ and satisfy acute employer demand for higher technical skills.

Looking ahead, future research should explore whether HTQ learners are similarly or more positive about their courses once they are bedded in – particularly regarding preparation for employment and acquiring skills aligned to workplace requirements.