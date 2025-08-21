Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
16-19, English and maths

When is a pass not a pass? When the system says so 

Our obsession with the grade 4 ‘good pass’ is blinding us to the achievements of those hitting grades 1–3, often against far greater challenges

Our obsession with the grade 4 ‘good pass’ is blinding us to the achievements of those hitting grades 1–3, often against far greater challenges

Sarah Ledger

CEO, Lexonik

Elmina Ferguson

Assistant headteacher (English specialism) and member of the English and Maths Coalition

21 Aug 2025, 5:57

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Imagine in any other time in life where you graft, battle, sweat, cry and manage to get yourself ready to do an incredibly challenging thing, to then be told that your ‘pass’ isn’t worth anything because it’s not the right number. This, as we all know, is what will be happening to thousands of students across the land on GCSE results day. 

Then the yearly battle occurs of the FE sector picking up the pieces and having to support students through the challenge of mitigating disbelief, disappointment and at times diminished self-worth. 

When posing the question of when is a pass not a pass, a flurry of confusing and often rather contradictory ideas come to mind. A grade 1-3, whilst technically still a pass, will always be sidelined in data meetings and result day headlines. A grade 4, known as a ‘good pass’ – an arbitrary statement in itself – is the benchmark. Whilst we agree that a benchmark is needed, we have to ask ourselves whether we are essentially refusing to acknowledge the thoughtful work that requires our pupils to achieve a grade 1 to 3 and below.  

The concept of ‘failure’ does not seem to be given the thorough consideration it deserves in relation to the effect it has on our young people. As educators, we get inundated by the notion that high expectations only means one thing: a 4 and above at GCSE.  

But what if this year we switched the narrative and for all students consider that a pass is exactly that, a pass? The constant monitoring and target-setting is making education feel finite, when in fact it’s arguably one of the most infinite things we have. 

We’re applying finite rules upon an infinite game

In his book “Finite and Infinite Games” James Carse, American academic and religious scholar defines a finite game as being “defined as known players, fixed rules, and an agreed-upon objective”, whereas an infinite game is “known and unknown players, the rules are changeable, and the objective is not to win—the objective is to keep playing, keep perpetuating the game”. 

In our target-driven education system, we are applying finite rules upon an infinite game. A pass at grades 1-3 should not equate the end of an academic journey, especially considering students achieving a grade 1-3 have often done so against odds and challenges that have been placed upon them during their entire academic journey. 

We should not and cannot ignore that for many, time in education is not as linear as our system would like and the desired result may manifest later.

Something the English and Maths Coalition is striving to alter is the perception that the problem is the exam itself. For many students, it’s not the case that a particular GCSE exam isn’t the right exam for them, but that they’re just not at the right time to take it yet.  Take reading development, for instance. If you’re still developing your reading fluency, automaticity and even needing additional support with phonics, then you just weren’t ready for the exam yet.  It doesn’t mean that you never will be. 

Seventy-six per cent of our young people now achieve level 2 English and maths by age 19 which means we should praise the FE sector for transforming lives and allowing students to reach that level 2 benchmark at the time when they’re ready.  With strong, consistent teaching and learning, which doesn’t just focus on exam prep but a re-engagement in English Language learning, young learners are improving their grades. 

Often, FE colleges get ignored when reporting on KS4 success. Rather than creating a system where mainstream secondary schools can learn from them, the role of FE becomes an addition that feels elusive and hidden. This must change. It is time to have a more holistic view of education, one that chooses to centre on the potential trajectory of the child, rather than one arbitrary destination.  

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Adult Green Skills

New sources of funding are available to finance the delivery of green skills to all learners. Government policy is...

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Plan for change funding to drive green construction skills

The government has launched a new plan for change to address the skills deficit in the construction industry, providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

More from this theme

16-19

New ‘youth panel’ to help shape government policies

The panel's insights will be fed back to ministers and senior officials

Josh Mellor

16-19, Colleges, English and maths

‘Significant disadvantage gap’ in GCSE resits revealed

EPI calls for ‘targeted reforms’ to help students ‘who feel trapped on the resit treadmill’

Billy Camden

16-19

Youth NEET numbers remain ‘stubbornly high’

Behind the numbers are young people facing mental health issues and long term unemployment

Josh Mellor

16-19, Careers

Mayors spending on youth to Get Britain Working

Some areas are investing in better systems to track whether young people stay in work or training as they...

Josh Mellor

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *