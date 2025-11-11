As national identity becomes a battleground, FE must show what true unity looks like: diverse, empathetic and brave enough to tackle the hard conversations head-on

No one can have missed the surge of national flags being flown from bridges and lamposts across the UK.

For some it represents national pride and unity. For others it has triggered feelings of uncertainty, fear, and exclusion – particularly among people of colour and those who have immigrated here. It’s led many to question whether they are truly accepted as part of British society.

The motives behind this raising of flags have at times been contradictory. Some argue that it is about “reclaiming the flag” and fostering a renewed sense of British identity and unity.

Others have used the flag to promote divisive narratives, claiming the UK is “full,” that immigration should stop, or have used inflammatory rhetoric that targets specific groups such as Muslims, refugees, and people of colour.

The exploitation of national symbols to stir fear and resentment creates an environment where belonging feels conditional and acceptance uncertain.

FE’s role

In the FE world, we’re privileged to influence young lives and shape inclusive communities. Colleges and training institutions are places where individuals from diverse backgrounds come together, often at a pivotal stage in their personal and professional development.

However, there is a hidden anxiety that many staff and students carry. Some feel they cannot express their concerns about racism, identity or belonging because they fear how colleagues or peers might react. This silence can lead to isolation and negatively impact both wellbeing and achievement.

A sense of belonging is linked to mental health, engagement and success. When young people feel valued and included, they’re more likely to thrive.

However, when they experience subtle or overt signals that they do not belong, whether it’s through national debates, media narratives or everyday interactions, it can erode relationships and damage confidence.

As educators, we have a responsibility to counter this by creating spaces where everyone feels recognised and respected.

As Maya Angelou said: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel”.

Here are five ways we in FE can help:

Create safe spaces

FE institutions should establish dedicated spaces where individuals can speak openly about their experiences without fear of judgment or reprisal. These are not forums for debate or solutions, but spaces for listening, empathy and understanding. Such initiatives build psychological safety and send a strong message that the college values every person’s lived experience.

Showcase the beauty of diversity

Negative stories about people of colour often dominate public discourse, overshadowing the many positive contributions that such people make. Education providers should actively highlight the achievements, culture, and creativity of diverse groups. Representation matters – when students see their identities reflected positively, it reinforces pride and belonging.

Empower the silent majority to speak up

Many people who disagree with prejudice remain silent, fearing confrontation or backlash. In FE settings, leaders and staff must model courage by speaking out against racism, xenophobia and exclusionary behaviour.

Hold inclusive celebrations and events

Actions speak louder than words. Celebrating a range of cultural and religious events such as Diwali, Eid, Hanukkah, Christmas, Black History Month and Pride demonstrates that diversity is valued. These events bring people together, break down barriers, and allow everyone to share and celebrate their identity and heritage.

Educate and challenge misinformation

In a climate where misinformation spreads rapidly online, educators have a vital role in promoting critical thinking. Staff and students should be equipped to question biased narratives and recognise propaganda when they see it. Providing fact-based information and encouraging open discussions can counter divisive rhetoric and build resilience against hate-driven messages.

Promoting inclusion cannot just be slogan in prospectuses or mission statements – it must be visible in daily practice. Creating a sense of belonging requires bravery, empathy and consistent action from everyone in the sector.

FE has the power to model the kind of society we wish to see: where national pride doesn’t exclude, where diversity is celebrated and where belonging is not conditional. Right now, this message is more important than ever.