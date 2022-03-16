This will be the fifth and final year of T Level rollout

The Department for Education has today launched the registration process for providers to deliver T Levels from 2024 – the final year of the flagship qualification’s rollout.

Here are the key things you need to know before applying.

ALL 16-19 providers can apply

2024 will be the fifth and final year of T Level rollout and will from this point become part of the mainstream offer for all students aged 16, 17 and 18.

The DfE confirmed today that all providers currently funded to deliver 16 to 19 study programmes will be eligible to deliver all of the available T Levels from September 2024.

Providers who have a contract to deliver apprenticeships or adult provision only, are not eligible to apply.

In previous years, strict criteria around Ofsted grades and financial health had applied to prospective T Level providers. These restrictions have now been lifted.

Providers have over a year to apply but get extra support if they’re quick

Providers may submit their registration form from now and up to July 31, 2023. This is the final date to register and be eligible to receive an up-front funding allocation for T Level delivery for 2024/25.

After July 2023, the DfE said any unregistered T Level delivery will be funded through the in-year growth process applicable in 2024/25, subject to affordability, so long as this is correctly coded on the individualised learner record or school census.

The DfE said it encourages providers to register as early as possible “so that they can take advantage of the support that will be offered to providers”.

If providers register by July 29, 2022 they can access a range support to assist their delivery preparations such as conversations with the DfE’s T Level support team, guidance on capital funding, access to up-front funding for additional T Level delivery hours and industry placements.

Full suite of T Levels available

There are 23 T Levels, across 11 T Level routes that will be available for delivery in 2024/25.

They encompass 81 different occupational specialisms between them.

The 11 routes are: agricultural, environmental and animal care; business and administration; catering and hospitality; construction; creative and design; digital; education and childcare; engineering and manufacturing; hair and beauty; health and science; and legal, finance and accounting.

What you need to register

Through a registration form, providers will be asked about any recent structural changes or whether they have converted to academy status.

Providers will also need to list the T Levels they plan to deliver in 2024/25 along with planned student numbers.

Whether the provider is also interested in delivering the T Level transition programme will be another question.