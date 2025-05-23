We’ve copied a US jobs scheme to combat youth violence here

Our pioneering initiative inspired by successful schemes in US cities is offering employment paths while tackling youth violence

Our pioneering initiative inspired by successful schemes in US cities is offering employment paths while tackling youth violence

Young people at risk of violence are being offered a route into employment, thanks to a groundbreaking jobs scheme initiative which is being expanded across the UK.

The UK Summer Jobs Programme (SEP), now in its second year, was borne out of the success of programmes that are common in major US cities such as New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.

SEPs are delivered over the summer, when young people are not in education and rates of youth offending tend to be highest. They target vulnerable young people and usually involve pastoral support, such as a mentor and job-readiness training, alongside paid work. They aim to build skills, improve education outcomes, boost job prospects and reduce the likelihood of involvement in violence.​

Thousands of young people participate each year in US cities, leading to a demonstrable drop in participants’ involvement in violence and promising outcomes on social and emotional skills and job readiness.​

The Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) is testing replicating that success in the UK.

In 2023, as part of a large research project to learn better ways of supporting young people at risk of violence, the YEF committed to a three-year programme to establish and evaluate an SEP. The charity UK Youth was awarded £1.5 million by the YEF, The Department of Culture, Media and Sport and Youth Futures Foundation to develop and deliver the Summer Jobs Programme in the UK.

Year one was a feasibility study to assess if the programme was deliverable, acceptable and evaluable. Locations were identified based on the availability of delivery partners, potential placement providers and rates of violence involving young people.

In summer 2024, more than 425 16-24 year olds identified as at risk of violence across London, the West Midlands and Greater Manchester took part. They received one week of paid pre-employment training, covering areas such as goal-setting and preparing for work, followed by five weeks of paid employment with leading employers including Timpson, Burger King and Veolia.

They also received up to three check-ins with a youth worker to support them with the transition to work and resolve any issues.

The evaluation of year one was overwhelmingly positive: 95 per cent of the young people were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the programme. They appreciated being paid to do something, and get a gateway into employment.

Retention of young people offered a placement was high, but while they appreciated how their youth workers liaised with employers, they would have liked a greater range of placements better matched to their interests.

Placement providers demonstrated a desire to offer opportunities to vulnerable young people.

Employers welcomed the extra summer staff, and the real-life staff development opportunities that come with mentoring a young person new to the world of work.

More than four-fifths of employers were satisfied with the programme and their young person’s work, with 80 per cent saying they would take part again.

Suggestions from employers included more support for the young people, alongside improved communication with delivery partners.

Given the demand and high satisfaction demonstrated in year one, we are confident there is sufficient demand and capacity to deliver on a larger scale in years two and three with the aim of securing enough data for a robust evaluation of the programme’s impact, alongside supporting more young people.

This year, the programme is returning to London, Birmingham and Manchester and being expanded to South Wales, Middlesbrough and South Yorkshire. Recruitment of employers is underway to secure placements for 600 young people aged 16-20.

One of those helped last year was 18 year-old Eessa. After growing up in a low-income household, losing his father and struggling in school, he was unsure what the future held.

The programme he joined, Sporting Your Futures, changed that. His commitment, passion and leadership qualities stood out and he became a role model for others on the programme.

Recognising his potential, Sporting for Futures offered him a community activator coach apprenticeship, providing stability, a clear career path and a chance to continue his development in a field he now loves.

Eessa’s story is a testament to the power of opportunity and mentorship. His journey proves that investing in young people does not just change individual lives, but strengthens communities and inspires future generations to build brighter futures. For further information, see ukyouth.org