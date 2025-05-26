Nursing drop-out rates are grim but FE can turn the tide with training that matches local healthcare realities

Nursing drop-out rates are grim but FE can turn the tide with training that matches local healthcare realities

The nursing profession is facing a stark reality. One in five nursing students are dropping out before finishing their studies mainly due to financial pressures, inconsistent clinical placement experiences, and academic challenges, a recent report by The Royal College of Nursing reveals.

With an overstretched NHS and a workforce crisis, these figures are troubling. But they’re not insurmountable.

Here in Torbay and across the Southwest, we believe further education has a vital role to play in turning this around. At University Centre South Devon, we are proud to be setting a national benchmark in nursing education – one that is local, innovative and focused on long-term retention as much as recruitment.

We are the first and only FE college in the UK with Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) approval to deliver the nursing associate programme under our own foundation degree awarding powers. This matters because it means we can shape a nursing education model that works for our learners as well as our local healthcare system.

The nursing associate role is a key part of that model. It provides a pathway for people, often mature students and career changers, to join the profession in a way that’s structured and practical. These professionals bridge the gap between healthcare assistants and registered nurses, offering vital support across a wide range of care settings.

After completing the two-year programme, many of our students go on to top up their qualifications or take the nursing apprenticeship route to become registered nurses.

But recruitment is only half the story. According to the same RCN report, the number of UK-trained nursing staff leaving the NMC register within 10 years has risen by 43 per cent and those leaving within just five years is up by 67 per cent. These are sobering statistics, demanding a serious response from educators.

It’s not enough to teach technical skills. We must prepare students for the realities of modern healthcare including the emotional toll.

That’s why we’ve embedded a module focused specifically on retention, resilience and wellbeing into our nursing associate programme. Students explore case studies on burnout prevention, long-term coping strategies and tools for navigating complex healthcare systems. The emphasis is not only on surviving, but thriving.

Wellbeing support runs through everything we do. Students have access to confidential counselling, regular mental health check-ins and peer support groups designed specifically for those in nursing education. We’ve also integrated stress management workshops into the curriculum to foster self-awareness and healthy coping habits.

Simulation-based learning is another key area of our approach. Our students gain hands-on experience in a risk-free setting where they can develop clinical decision-making and problem-solving skills. What sets this apart is our focus on psychological safety.

As a local university centre, our students benefit from small group sizes and get to develop a strong relationship with fellow students and lecturers. After each session, students take part in structured debriefs not just to reflect on clinical skills, but to process the emotional side of care. It’s a space where students feel supported, heard, and confident to grow.

We also know how important continuity is. That’s why our clinical lecturers are embedded into practice environments offering face-to-face support during placements. This helps students feel anchored, especially during the transition from the classroom to the ward.

Our student cohort reflects our community. Many are the first in their families to pursue higher education. Most are local to Torbay and the wider Southwest. A large number are mature students, bringing lived experience and deep commitment to healthcare.

This matters. These students come with real-world insight and a genuine connection to the communities they serve. They are not just training for a career; they are answering a calling. That sense of purpose is one of the greatest assets any health service can ask for.

So, while the national picture is worrying, we believe change is possible. It starts by backing education providers who know their students, understand their region, and are committed to building a workforce that’s resilient and ready.