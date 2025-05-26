Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
The Staffroom - opinion

We’re tackling nurse burnout by training them to be resilient

Nursing drop-out rates are grim but FE can turn the tide with training that matches local healthcare realities

Nursing drop-out rates are grim but FE can turn the tide with training that matches local healthcare realities

Ella Reynolds

Programme Coordinator and Lead for Nursing Professions, University Centre South Devon

26 May 2025, 5:59

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The nursing profession is facing a stark reality. One in five nursing students are dropping out before finishing their studies mainly due to financial pressures, inconsistent clinical placement experiences, and academic challenges, a recent report by The Royal College of Nursing reveals.

With an overstretched NHS and a workforce crisis, these figures are troubling. But they’re not insurmountable.

Here in Torbay and across the Southwest, we believe further education has a vital role to play in turning this around. At University Centre South Devon, we are proud to be setting a national benchmark in nursing education – one that is local, innovative and focused on long-term retention as much as recruitment.

We are the first and only FE college in the UK with Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) approval to deliver the nursing associate programme under our own foundation degree awarding powers. This matters because it means we can shape a nursing education model that works for our learners as well as our local healthcare system.

The nursing associate role is a key part of that model. It provides a pathway for people, often mature students and career changers, to join the profession in a way that’s structured and practical.  These professionals bridge the gap between healthcare assistants and registered nurses, offering vital support across a wide range of care settings.

After completing the two-year programme, many of our students go on to top up their qualifications or take the nursing apprenticeship route to become registered nurses.

But recruitment is only half the story. According to the same RCN report, the number of UK-trained nursing staff leaving the NMC register within 10 years has risen by 43 per cent and those leaving within just five years is up by 67 per cent. These are sobering statistics, demanding a serious response from educators.

It’s not enough to teach technical skills. We must prepare students for the realities of modern healthcare including the emotional toll.

That’s why we’ve embedded a module focused specifically on retention, resilience and wellbeing into our nursing associate programme. Students explore case studies on burnout prevention, long-term coping strategies and tools for navigating complex healthcare systems. The emphasis is not only on surviving, but thriving.

 Wellbeing support runs through everything we do. Students have access to confidential counselling, regular mental health check-ins and peer support groups designed specifically for those in nursing education. We’ve also integrated stress management workshops into the curriculum to foster self-awareness and healthy coping habits.

Simulation-based learning is another key area of our approach. Our students gain hands-on experience in a risk-free setting where they can develop clinical decision-making and problem-solving skills. What sets this apart is our focus on psychological safety. 

As a local university centre, our students benefit from small group sizes and get to develop a strong relationship with fellow students and lecturers. After each session, students take part in structured debriefs not just to reflect on clinical skills, but to process the emotional side of care. It’s a space where students feel supported, heard, and confident to grow.

We also know how important continuity is. That’s why our clinical lecturers are embedded into practice environments offering face-to-face support during placements. This helps students feel anchored, especially during the transition from the classroom to the ward.

Our student cohort reflects our community. Many are the first in their families to pursue higher education. Most are local to Torbay and the wider Southwest. A large number are mature students, bringing lived experience and deep commitment to healthcare.

This matters. These students come with real-world insight and a genuine connection to the communities they serve. They are not just training for a career; they are answering a calling. That sense of purpose is one of the greatest assets any health service can ask for.

So, while the national picture is worrying, we believe change is possible. It starts by backing education providers who know their students, understand their region, and are committed to building a workforce that’s resilient and ready.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building Strong Leadership for Effective T Level Implementation

Are you struggling with T Level curriculum and implementation, or building strong employer relationships? Do you want to develop...

Advertorial

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *