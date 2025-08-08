We’re redefining career opportunities for SEND learners

Our specialist college is bucking the national trend by helping an average of 90 per cent of its SEND students into jobs, training or further education

Our specialist college is bucking the national trend by helping an average of 90 per cent of its SEND students into jobs, training or further education

It’s a shocking figure but nationally just 5.1 per cent of adults with a learning disability known to social care find paid employment according to Department of Health and Social Care, highlighting the challenge faced by SEND young people when they leave education.

Since Harrison College was founded in Doncaster in 2019, that statistic has been a motivating force in developing a unique learning programme to equip students with the skills they need to flourish in the next stages of their lives.

From the minute students arrive their individual needs are assessed and met, which is something not always prevalent in mainstream schools.

As a former head of sixth form, I witnessed firsthand what was going on. What I saw inspired me to found Harrison College as a pioneering institution dedicated to providing specialist post-16 education for students with autism and special educational needs.

No limits on potential

With a focus on business, enterprise and employability skills, staff are now dedicated to unlocking the potential of every student. We ensure they are equipped for a prosperous future.

We place no limits on what can be achieved, regardless of a learner’s background or starting point. The college’s vision is to inspire learners to do more, learn more and become more, fostering a community where learners can thrive and exceed expectations.

Harrison College offers a curriculum tailored to the needs of its students, emphasising business, enterprise, and essential skills for work. This approach not only prepares students for the workforce. It also instils confidence and independence.

The eight essential skills they learn are listening, speaking, problem solving, creativity, staying positive, aiming high, leadership and teamwork. Each skill is broken down into 16 steps across four main stages – beginner, intermediate, advanced and mastery. This structured approach allows individuals to progress from basic to advanced levels in each area.

This learning programme has been able to thrive because of the dynamic, long-standing partnerships we have cultivated across a wide range of industries, from healthcare and construction to finance, retail and even the world of horse racing. Learners have accessed roles such as purchase leger clerk, customer service advisor, robotics engineer and warehouse operative at Genuit Group and in business administration support roles at Doncaster Chamber of Commerce.

Partnership work

As a result the college has built a robust and diverse ecosystem of employer collaborators who are committed to inclusion, innovation and impact.

Through bespoke internships, project-based learning and collaborative problem-solving tasks, employers work hand-in-hand with the college to provide meaningful, not tokenistic, opportunities, for young people with SEND.

They are involved in everything from business development and customer service to digital innovation and health care strategy. Our learners are not only exposed to the inner workings of these industries. They are contributing to them.

These partnerships are symbiotic. Employers gain access to a fresh, enthusiastic talent pool often brimming with creativity, attention to detail and out-of-the-box thinking.

In return, our learners benefit from genuine workplace exposure, mentorship and long-term employment or apprenticeship offers.

Overcoming financial barriers, building partnerships and even recovering from theft has required incredible resilience and adaptability.

The development of a skills-based curriculum that directly responds to labour market demands has been a bold move. It challenges traditional educational norms but ultimately equips students with real-world competencies.

What stands out most is the unwavering belief in the students and the way that the college’s values shape everyday operations. It’s not just about education; it’s about fostering confidence, independence, and opportunity.

This enterprise is about helping shape a future where businesses and communities are stronger because they are more inclusive. It’s a blueprint for how the system could, and should, work for young people with SEND. By aligning education with employability and ability with opportunity, the college is proving that the right support doesn’t just change lives. It builds futures.