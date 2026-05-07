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8 May 2026

Don’t get dragged into the ‘inclusion’ trap

Inclusion is the new inspection buzzword, but in chasing it, some providers are making worse decisions for learners
Peter Nelson Guest Contributor

Former HMI, now freelance quality improvement adviser across the FE and skills sector

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Following Ofsted’s publication of the revised Education Inspection Framework (EIF) last year, training organisations across the country have been working hard to interpret what a “heightened focus on inclusion” actually means for their daily operations. After discussing this with several organisations in recent months, I’ve noticed a worrying trend. Some organisations are missing the point and are at risk of falling into the “inclusion trap.”

Historically, our sector has been incredibly creative. We have a long track record of responding to new reports, reviews, and legislation – think Tomlinson, Kennedy, and Moser reports, or more recently, the SEND Act and the Augar review. Each of these pushed us towards greater emphasis, for example, on lifelong learning, widening participation, equity and diversity, and better provision for learners with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

Many local authorities and adult training organisations do a fantastic job with some of the hardest-to-reach or most marginalised members of our community. Further education and specialist colleges work wonders, creating real life chances for learners with learning difficulties and/or disabilities. Meanwhile, those who offer education programmes for young people gamefully continue to tackle the uphill battle of supporting 16 plus learners who lack basic English and maths skills or struggle with behavioural and “soft” skills.

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