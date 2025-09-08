As school avoidance and elective home education soar, thousands of young people risk falling through the cracks without qualifications. Wigan & Leigh College’s Re-Engage programme is proving there is a way back

There are growing concerns about the rise in persistent absence, school avoidance, and the complex personal circumstances affecting young people. One manifestation of this trend is the sharp increase in elective home education (EHE). By autumn 2023, an estimated 92,000 children were in EHE nationally, up from 80,900 the previous year. Locally, we have seen a similarly significant and rising trend.

Wigan & Leigh College’s Re-Engage programme was established in response to this shift. It is designed to re-engage EHE young people, many of whom are disaffected or disengaged with traditional education and to offer them a fresh pathway forward. The programme aims to:

Reintegrate vulnerable learners into an education setting

Support achievement of key GCSEs in English and maths

Build confidence in learning and essential life skills

Provide tailored guidance on post-16 education options

The programme addresses three key concerns:

Progression: Many EHE learners have not sat GCSEs, limiting their options. Retention: These learners often struggle to adapt back into full-time post-16 study. Risk of NEET: Without intervention, the likelihood of becoming NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training) increases.

In 2023-24, we piloted the Re-Engage programme with a small cohort. Demand quickly grew, and in 2024-25 we expanded to accommodate 50 learners across two campuses. So far, 77 young people have been supported to sit their GCSEs, restoring their life chances and opening doors to further education.

Many of these young people did not leave school by choice but out of necessity, often due to unmet educational or mental health needs. An increasing number of EHE learners take no formal qualifications and are at real risk of being left behind. Re-Engage specifically targets this underrepresented group, respecting the decision to home educate while offering a bridge back to structured learning and post-16 pathways.

A core strength of the programme is its collaborative, non-adversarial approach. We understand that many EHE families distrust traditional institutions due to past negative experiences. Re-Engage builds relationships based on trust and choice. We work closely with families, allowing learners to attend voluntarily and participate at their pace.

Previously, EHE learners could access some college classes, particularly maths and English. But there was no bespoke offer. Re-Engage is groundbreaking in its structure, ambition, and delivery. It includes:

Small, dedicated classes exclusively for EHE students

Delivery across multiple campuses to reduce travel anxiety

Carefully selected classroom locations to minimise stress and ease transition

Joint presentations with the local authority to introduce the programme to parents and learners

Central to Re-Engage is a belief in transformation through education. Learners who had previously disengaged from schooling develop new confidence, motivation, and pride. The results speak volumes:

100 per cent GCSE exam pass rate in 2024

58 per cent of students achieved grades 9–4

40 per cent achieved grade 5 or higher

Behind the statistics are individual stories of transformation. One such example is Pupil A, who left school in 2019 with just 7 per cent attendance. Their parent was anxious about the return to formal education, attending the first session for reassurance. Those concerns quickly faded. Pupil A thrived, achieved 100 per cent attendance, and secured Grade 8s in both English and maths.

This story reflects a broader impact: not only academic success but renewed belief in education and self. In learner feedback, students describe feeling “seen” and a strong sense of belonging.

Re-Engage is changing lives. When our 2023-24 cohort joined the programme, their average prior school attendance was 23.7 per cent, with some below 10 per cent. On Re-Engage, the average rose to 89 per cent, with over half of Year 11s achieving attendance of 94 per cent or higher and a third with perfect attendance.

The programme requires investment, but the return is evident in lives redirected, opportunities unlocked, and futures reclaimed. As one parent put it, “This gave our child a second chance we didn’t think was possible.”

That’s why we are recruiting again for the programme this academic year.