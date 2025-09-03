Weir ‘outstanding’ again after rare double Ofsted inspection

An apprenticeship provider has retained its ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating after overturning a provisional lower judgment through a rare second inspection.

Weir Training Limited scored grade ones across the board in a glowing report published today – a repeat of the same feat it accomplished in 2018.

The latest inspection report for the south east provider heaps praise on “highly effective curriculums”, “very successful” engagement with employers to meet specific business needs, “expert” staff who provide “exceptionally high quality” training and “highly committed” leaders.

Apprentices “thrive” at Weir Training, achieve “excellent results” and “greatly value the positive impact of training on their job roles”, the report added.

However, FE Week understands the provider was forced to challenge Ofsted after its initial inspection, conducted in May, resulted in a drop in its overall grade.

The watchdog accepted complaints about the provisional result and dispatched a fresh inspection team to conduct another visit in July. This resulted in ‘outstanding’ judgments across the board.

Changes to judgments under the moderation process are not common. There hasn’t been an instance of this happening in FE since 2022-23, according to Ofsted’s annual reports.

Weir Training director Julie Ridley said: “The inspection process was unusual; we received two visits. The initial visit in May 2025 was confirmed as ‘incomplete with unsecure judgments’.

“While it was a difficult experience, we had taken the rare step of independently challenging the initial outcome as we believed so strongly in the quality and integrity of our provision.

“A subsequent ‘gathering additional evidence’ visit was carried out in July 2025 by a different, out-of-area inspection team.

“Securing outstanding across the board once again affirms what we and our stakeholders, already knew, that our approach is rigorous, inclusive and sector leading.”

The specifics of Weir Training’s challenge could not be shared at this time.

Ofsted is currently overhauling its inspection process after a coroner ruled that an Ofsted inspection contributed to the death of headteacher Ruth Perry and amid wider concerns about the reliability of inspection judgments.

New-style report cards are due to be rolled out this autumn, with headline overall grades for FE providers removed in favour of sub-judgments in up to 20 areas.

Ofsted is expected to publish its response to a consultation on the proposals and confirm its final position this month.

Quality prevailed

Weir Training was created in 2000 and had 125 apprentices on its books at the time of Ofsted’s visit on standards from levels 2 to 5 in business admin, leadership, customer service, education and retail.

The report lauded the “professionalism” of apprentices who have “exceptionally positive attitudes to their learning” as they benefit from a “culture of care that staff have created”.

Leaders are also “very ambitious for all apprentices, including those with SEND, to make very rapid progress” and collaborate “effectively” with employers to ensure “apprentices make significant contributions to their workplaces”.

Ofsted said leaders and staff ensure that on-the-job and off-the-job training is “well aligned, so apprentices can practise and consolidate learning at work”, while “experienced and expert training staff use a range of effective teaching strategies to help apprentices build knowledge and skills”.

The report added: “Staff prioritise apprentices’ well-being, so apprentices know how to stay physically and mentally healthy. With close staff support, apprentices explore relevant topics, such as the menopause, mental health strategies and sleep.”

Weir Training’s “high quality” careers guidance was also highlighted by Ofsted, as were the provider’s “experienced” governors who “provide leaders with effective challenge and hold them to account for the quality of training”.

The proportion of apprentices who complete on time and achieve their apprenticeship has “improved significantly”, Ofsted added.

Government data shows Weir Training’s overall qualification achievement rate rose from 53.3 per cent in 2022-23 to 67 per cent in 2023-24.

Ridley said: “We are incredibly proud. To secure this judgment for a second time is a testament to the dedication of our staff, the ambition of our apprentices and the strong partnerships we have built with employers and the wider community.

“Above all, this outcome demonstrates the dedication of our team and the power of standing firm in the pursuit of fairness and accuracy.

“I would like to sincerely thank our amazing staff, apprentices, employers and stakeholders for their unwavering support and shared belief in our mission to inspire excellence in everything we do.”

Ofsted was approached for comment.