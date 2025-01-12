We turned GCSE English resitters into novelists

Tracks is a CPD (continuing professional development) initiative that was launched at Barking & Dagenham College (BDC) in September 2023. The idea was to take a step away from a more traditional, potentially didactic CPD model, and introduce more autonomy and freedom for practitioners to develop their pedagogical practice through action research in a way unique to them and their learners.

Tracks invites teachers to focus in on one area of their practice and carry out a small-scale action research project to develop their practice through inquiry. Teachers have complete autonomy and are able to focus their efforts on any aspect of their practice they feel is most beneficial to them. The only requirement is that their project is focused on pedagogy and that by the end of this, they are able to record the impact that it has had on their practice, and on learners.

Teaching staff at BDC are split into ten Tracks cohorts who meet once a month to discuss their progress and barriers, and set themselves targets for the month ahead. Each Tracks group is facilitated by a member of the Teaching & Learning team. Facilitators provide support and guidance while also making connections between teachers where projects overlap, to create a more collective approach.

The findings

Tracks completed its first full cycle at the end of 2023-24 with 112 action research projects completed. Each project was initiated by staff individually and tailored by the practitioner to drive development and innovation.

Action research projects ranged from teachers developing their practice through the use of AI, experimentation with audio recorded feedback, embedding a ‘compassionate pedagogy’ with high-needs learners and community photography projects in which learners projected their photography coursework onto local landmarks and housing estates in their London borough. One project even saw 12 learners write and publish their own novels in just one week. With the support of external organisation White Water Writers, these GCSE English resit learners’ books are now proudly displayed in our English department and library.

The students felt motivated and encouraged after taking part. We had a book launch day which learners’ families attended and felt incredibly proud of their achievements.

Although most staff embraced the freedom and autonomy that Tracks provides some staff did find the autonomy somewhat overwhelming, finding it difficult to decide on a particular action research focus to fit their own practice. So we created opportunities for teachers to share their projects to the wider college community, including in weekly all-staff Teams calls and in various CPD events, to celebrate the work that was being done and model what Tracks projects could focus on. This became self-sustaining, as through sharing their work many teachers found encouragement and received feedback that grew their projects further.

Feedback from staff about Tracks as a CPD model and a concept has been overwhelmingly positive. Staff have reported feeling inspired by the freedom and autonomy inherent to Tracks and have made connections, both within BDC and externally, that would not have been made otherwise.

CPD impact

Tracks has had a transformative effect on CPD which is prioritised more than ever. Our monthly CPD events are embedded in the college calendar and curriculum areas cannot timetable classes to coincide with these time slots. Active engagement in CPD through action research is now woven into the fabric of what it means to be a teacher at BDC and development is synonymous with practice.

Furthermore, BDC is now much more integrated into the community of FE colleges who value action research as a viable professional development model. Closer links have been established with the ARPCE (Association for Research in Post-Compulsory Education) and the Research College Group (RCG). Through this, Tracks is extending beyond BDS. Practitioners from multiple colleges nationwide have signed up to take part in an external Tracks group, launching this month.

We want to continue growing Tracks, and promote action research as a CPD model which empowers staff to take ownership of their practice in a supportive and collaborative environment.

This article was co-authored with Dr Michael Smith, faculty director of apprenticeships & quality, Barking & Dagenham College