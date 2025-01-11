Now it’s time for ITPs to step up on careers advice

Meeting the Gatsby Benchmarks framework of careers guidance should no longer be optional for ITPs

For the last decade, schools and colleges have worked to implement the Gatsby Benchmarks, a framework which provides structured, high-quality careers guidance to help young people make informed decisions, enhancing learners’ understanding of opportunities like apprenticeships and higher education. I think it’s fair to say that careers guidance in schools and colleges has been transformed as a result.

Independent training providers (ITPs) need to follow suit, following updates to the original benchmarks which include specific guidance for ITPs. As a head of careers with a vast background in the education sector, including working as a secondary teacher, I welcome this expansion of the Gatsby Benchmarks to ITPs. Providers need to support young people navigating pathways such as apprenticeships and vocational training by offering comprehensive, impartial and effective careers guidance.

This shift offers a significant opportunity for ITPs to elevate their role beyond training delivery, aligning their careers advice with the high standards established in schools and colleges. The updated Gatsby Benchmarks provide ITPs with a clear roadmap for delivering effective careers advice.

While some providers are already successfully using the benchmarks; some may find the idea of adopting them daunting. We have contributed significantly to the process of reviewing and updating the benchmarks by participating in Gatsby’s expert practitioner group, and we are proud to champion the implementation of the updated framework.

I think any careers professional would agree that CEIAG (careers education, information, advice and guidance) isn’t without it’s challenges, whether that’s parental engagement, resource constraints, or aligning to Ofsted requirements. But the benchmarks are there to give careers professionals confidence in what they are doing and something they can strive towards.

The benchmarks include eight standards that ITPs should meet. Key requirements include:

A well-resourced careers programme led by a dedicated head of careers or career leader. This role involves close collaboration with senior management and the board to guarantee all learners receive effective guidance.

Providing accurate, up-to-date labour market information. Learners must understand job market trends and career options to make informed decisions.

Tailoring advice to each learner’s unique needs. We must offer our learners personalised support that considers individual interests, aspirations, and qualifications.

Embedding career-related learning into the curriculum to further strengthen the link between studies and career opportunities. By discussing potential career paths related to their qualifications and the skills needed in the job market, learners can connect their education to their future goals.

Engagement with employers. Work placements, industry talks, and networking events help bridge the gap between education and employment. Learners gain real-world exposure to diverse work environments through apprenticeships, work shadowing or project-based learning. And providing insights into further study options ensures they can make well-rounded decisions.

Effective one-to-one guidance. Appropriately qualified careers advisers should be available to help learners explore options suited to their individual needs.

Meeting the Gatsby Benchmarks should no longer be optional. While some ITPs may face challenges such as limited resources or staff training needs, the framework offers a clear path forward. Our involvement demonstrates that progress is achievable.

By working towards the benchmarks, ITPs can enhance their provision and provide meaningful careers guidance with lasting impacts on learners. Gatsby’s new Good Career Guidance: the Next Ten Years report, which sets out the updated benchmarks, has been integral for us to develop our policy, strategy and action plan – all with the explicit backing of our senior leadership team.

We need to equip staff with the skills to deliver high-quality guidance and provide ongoing professional development to stay updated with sector changes. Building strong relationships with local and national businesses is also crucial for offering valuable career insights and experience of workplaces.

ITPs should begin by reading the report and assessing their current careers provision using tools like the Careers and Enterprise Company’s Compass, which helps identify areas for improvement.

Tracking the impact of careers provision is vital. Providers can measure outcomes through learner feedback, progression data, and recognised frameworks such as the Quality in Careers Standard and Matrix. Engaging learners in regular career planning sessions, workshops, and online resources further enhances outcomes.

Some providers may find the benchmarks daunting to adopt, but it is the right thing to do to support our learners to achieve their goals – not only benefiting them as individuals but also to strengthen your role in the educational ecosystem.