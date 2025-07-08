How apprenticeship coaches can bridge the NEET gap

'I’ve been where you are’: How lived experience in apprenticeship coaching can help make the shift from NEET to needed

'I’ve been where you are’: How lived experience in apprenticeship coaching can help make the shift from NEET to needed

With recent NEET (not in education, employment or training) data highlighting persistently high numbers of young people out of work, it has never been more important to ensure young people have inspiring role models who provide a real, relatable path to success.

Since the pandemic alone the number of males aged 16 to 24 who are NEET has increased by a staggering 40 per cent, compared with just seven per cent for females, according to the Centre for Social Justice’s Lost Boys report. It also highlights the devastating impact of a lack of role models – and how easily “negative” influences can take their place. Teachers do a huge amount for young people, but are often viewed as authority figures rather than people to emulate. That’s where apprenticeship coaches can be different.

Apprenticeships act as a bridge from education to the world of work, and the coach plays a key role in making this a successful journey. Seeing someone who looks like them, shares their background and has overcome similar challenges, for example, through an apprenticeship makes the pathway feel possible.

How my own journey shaped the coach I became

I grew up in a rough part of west Newcastle with two older siblings. That upbringing gave me independence and resilience, but also showed me how easy it is to go down the wrong path without the right guidance. I saw firsthand the difference it makes when someone believes in you.

At university, I started volunteering with a small charity called Hat-Trick. It was there I met my first real mentor, Dwayne. He saw something in me I didn’t see in myself, and the belief he showed gave me the confidence to keep going. That experience changed the direction of my life and inspired me to become a coach, opening my eyes to the power of mentorship.

How I help apprentices build confidence

One moment that stands out is working with an apprentice who was terrified of speaking in front of groups. They would second-guess themselves and avoid participation during education days. I started with small changes – encouraging them to speak just once in a group discussion, then gradually building it up to short presentations in front of peers. With regular positive reinforcement, they eventually stood up and delivered their end point assessment confidently. The key is creating low-pressure opportunities for growth and celebrating small wins.

Relationships are at the heart of everything I do. Early on, I make a point of having open, honest conversations about each apprentice’s interests, goals, and the kind of journey they want over the next 16 to 18 months. This helps tailor my support and often uncovers shared interests that build trust.

Apprentices know they can come to me even after their programme ends. I’m proud to be a continuing mentor and sounding board – someone they know won’t disappear once the certificate is signed.

Developing communication skills

Communication is more than talking. It’s about tone, body language, clarity and empathy. An effective way I develop these skills is having apprentices run sports sessions with each other. This builds confidence in giving instructions, adapting their message and reading group dynamics.

We also work in small groups during face-to-face sessions, which encourages active listening and teamwork. I support learners through practice sessions and peer feedback ahead of their end point assessment presentations, helping them find their voice and feel proud to use it.

What doesn’t work

One thing that doesn’t work when supporting young people is expecting them to take full responsibility for something when they haven’t been given the right support or guidance to begin with. It’s unrealistic and often discouraging, making them less likely to take initiative in the future.

What does work is creating a safe space where apprentices feel they can ask questions, make mistakes and grow. Once they feel supported, particularly by someone who they feel has their back, they’re far more likely to take ownership and pride in their own progress.

At a time when young people are understandably anxious about their futures and face real challenges entering the workforce, apprenticeship coaches can make all the difference. With empathy, honesty, and a bit of lived experience, we help turn uncertainty into confidence — and apprentices into future role models.