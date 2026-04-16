The release of the latest apprenticeship performance data should underline a straightforward point for both the sector and employers: training outcomes still vary widely between providers.

Yet much of the conversation in the sector focuses on how we should define and measure apprenticeship success, especially as we expand into areas like AI. Those conversations should continue. But before we redesign how we measure success, we should probably start by making consistent use of the performance data we already publish.

Completion data is one of the clearest indicators of whether apprenticeship training has actually delivered in practice. When learners reach the end of a programme, employers are far more likely to see the skills, retention and long-term workforce value they invested in. In that sense, completion is not just an education outcome; it is a return-on-investment indicator for employers.