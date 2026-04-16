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17 April 2026

We don’t need new apprenticeship metrics, we need to use the ones we have

Completion data already tells us which providers deliver. The problem is that employers can’t easily see or use it
Harry Hobbs Guest Contributor

Baltic Apprenticeships head of business intelligence

4 min read
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The release of the latest apprenticeship performance data should underline a straightforward point for both the sector and employers: training outcomes still vary widely between providers.

Yet much of the conversation in the sector focuses on how we should define and measure apprenticeship success, especially as we expand into areas like AI. Those conversations should continue. But before we redesign how we measure success, we should probably start by making consistent use of the performance data we already publish.

Completion data is one of the clearest indicators of whether apprenticeship training has actually delivered in practice. When learners reach the end of a programme, employers are far more likely to see the skills, retention and long-term workforce value they invested in. In that sense, completion is not just an education outcome; it is a return-on-investment indicator for employers.

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