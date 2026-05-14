We can’t tackle NEET numbers without fixing 16-19 funding

Our country is on the brink of a grim milestone. Later this month, the number of young people who are NEET (not in education, employment or training) could cross the one million threshold for the first time in 13 years.

Still, every summer, at the very moment when the roots of the NEET problem are taking hold, we allow funding for thousands of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to fall away.

This high-stakes moment is marked by the transition from secondary school into sixth form or college. For the 180,000 year 11s eligible for free school meals, this moment also marks the end of their pupil premium allocation – ringfenced funding to support their education and outcomes. As a result, the minute GCSE exams are over, funding for those from disadvantaged backgrounds falls off a cliff.