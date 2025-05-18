Work experience could be more than just a rite of passage, providing a vital stepping stone for NEETs (those Not in Education, Employment or Training) to access meaningful careers.

In February, research by The King’s Trust (formerly The Prince’s trust) found that 61 per cent of students worry that their lack of skills, experience or qualifications affects their chances of securing a stable job in the future economy.

But too often, access to the work experience opportunities that might allay those worries is limited by geography, financial constraints or a lack of employer engagement.

That’s where Virtual Work Experience (VWEX) comes in – a digital solution that removes these barriers and gives every student a fair chance to explore their future.



Despite growing success, VWEX still faces scepticism. Questions arise, from “Does it really count?” to “Can a virtual programme truly replicate real-world workplace experience?” Some wonder how employers should navigate workplace legislation to make it happen.

But we believe that high-quality VWEX isn’t just a temporary solution, it’s a game-changer.

Recent updates to the Gatsby Benchmarks mean that meaningful encounters with employers and employees can comprise both in-person and virtual experiences. Colleges are increasingly seeking virtual opportunities for their students, particularly with the rising demand driven by changes to T Level placement requirements.

After all, up to 20 per cent of an industry placement can be delivered remotely across all T Level routes and for Digital T Levels, this rises to 50 per cent. This presents a huge opportunity for employers to develop high-quality virtual experiences that support young people and align with T Level requirements.

What is virtual work experience?

High-quality VWEX provides an engaging online experience where students can connect with employers, complete industry-specific tasks and develop key employability skills, all without needing to step into a physical office or workshop. It features live or pre-recorded sessions with professionals, interactive assignments and career pathway information, culminating in a completion certificate that strengthens a young person’s CV or university application.



The biggest advantage is accessibility. Traditional work experience often excludes students in rural areas, those from lower-income backgrounds or those with health concerns. VWEX removes these barriers, ensuring that every young person, regardless of location, disability or background, can gain meaningful insight into the world of work.

The legislation quandary

A common concern is that workplace legislation could prove to be a barrier, but programmes are designed with compliance in mind. Unlike in-person placements, students are not required to be physically present in a workplace, eliminating many of the health and safety and insurance complexities of traditional work experience.

Instead, VWEX focuses on industry insight, skills development and exposure to professional environments through structured online engagement. Employers work closely with us to ensure that content is educational, interactive and aligned with industry standards. By focusing on work-related learning rather than direct job performance, VWEX sidesteps many of the legal hurdles that apply to physical placements.

Does it work?

Our social return on investment (SROI) research, conducted in partnership with GIST Impact, found that Springpod’s VWEX programmes have generated £98 million in social value.

Learners completing VWEX programmes report a 45 per cent increase in career confidence and a 59 per cent rise in job readiness. Employers benefit from early talent engagement, a more diverse applicant pool and reduced recruitment costs. Companies investing in VWEX report a 40 per cent reduction in hiring expenses.

Call to action

FE providers play a vital role in preparing students for the workforce, but they can’t do it alone. Employers, educators, and policymakers must work together to provide universal access to work experience. VWEX isn’t about replacing traditional placements; it’s about complementing them and ensuring that no student is left behind.

The FE sector thrives on innovation and adaptability. As the job market evolves, we must embrace new solutions that build relevant skills and experience. It’s time to stop asking whether virtual work experience can be effective and start recognising that it already is.