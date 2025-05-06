Trio of ‘outstanding’ grades for SEND college

A specialist college that helps students with profound learning difficulties to make “life-changing progress” has been awarded its third consecutive grade 1 Ofsted rating.

Inspectors found Orchard Hill College, a SEND college with nine centres in London and surrey, was continuing to provide an ‘outstanding’ quality of education with a tailored and ambitious curriculum during a recent visit.

The college was previously handed the accolade from Ofsted in 2013 and 2019.

At its March 17 to 19 Ofsted inspection, the college had 414 learners aged 16 to 25 and 84 adult students. Most study full-time courses such as foundation skills for life, skills for work and supported internships.

The watchdog found students benefit greatly from a “meticulously planned, highly individualised and ambitious curriculum”, according to a report published this morning.

As a result, students make “excellent” progress towards their academic and personal targets and are “exceptionally well” prepared for their next steps.

“In many instances, the progress students make is life-changing,” the report said.

Kelly Phillips, executive principal at Orchard Hill College, said: “We are all extremely proud to be recognised in this way; it is a tribute to everyone.”

The report praised leaders for maintaining “high-quality” provision through significant change and challenges since the last inspection.

Inspectors were also impressed by leaders having a “comprehensive” understanding of the college’s provision and a “well-considered” approach to the college’s expansion of provision.

This was found after the college opened four new centres and introduced new programmes such as supported internships since 2019 and more than doubled student numbers in response to the demand for specialist post-16 provision.

“They increase provision only where they have sufficient expertise and capacity,” the report said.

Meanwhile, staff were praised for their “highly adept” skills and inspectors called them experts for recognising and anticipating students’ triggers. As a result, students’ behaviour was found to be “exemplary”.

Ofsted added that college teachers use effective teaching strategies for SEND learners such as clear verbal instructions and using sensory stories, visual cues and sign language.

For example, lecturers use sensory stories about the seasons to enable students on foundation skills programmes to understand the concept of the outside world.

Teachers also use assistive technology “exceptionally well” to communicate and build students’ vocabulary quickly.

The college teaches not only the students but their families as well, showing them how to use technology like virtual assistant technology so they can practise becoming more independent at home.

Aside from education provision, Ofsted inspectors commended the college’s coordination of wide range of highly specialised therapies, including speech and language, physiotherapy, nursing and positive behaviour support.

The report said the college effectively integrates the therapeutic interventions with learning activities to enable students to make “sustained positive changes to their lives”.

For example, therapists support and teach students to use a standing frame when learning how to prepare a meal.

Phillips said: “Importantly, our journey to ‘outstanding’ could not have been achieved without the unconditional commitment of our staff who work incredibly hard to help students achieve their full potential, together with our partnership approach with families, carers, and the students themselves.”

“It is an enormous privilege to support students with SEND and equip them with the skills needed in adulthood, there is an exciting future ahead, and this latest news is a celebration for the entire college community.”