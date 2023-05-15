Tributes paid to principal’s thirty-year legacy after sudden death

Cirencester College has paid tribute to principal Jim Grant after he died unexpectedly.

Grant spent most of his career at the Gloucestershire-based sixth form college, beginning as a lecturer of history and archaeology in 1991 and progressing to principal in 2017.

The college said Grant passed away suddenly at home on the evening of Friday, May 12.

Peter Holmes, chair of governors, said: “Jim will be missed by a great number of people who have worked with him now and over the many years he has given to Cirencester College and its community. The governors and the management team are united in their wish to ensure his legacy continues to grow and thrive.”

A spokesperson for college said Grant was a “friend, coach and mentor for many people, staff and students alike, and his impact on all of us was profound”, adding that he “will be deeply missed by us all”.

The college said that in his thirty-plus year career, Grant championed social mobility at the college, made appearances in the media and scheduled an upcoming visit to Parliament to speak about the sixth form sector in England.

As principal, he also oversaw significant redevelopments and commitments to ecological sustainability across the campus such as its “award-winning” digital building.

Grant was also a published author of several works, including multiple additions of an archaeology coursebook.