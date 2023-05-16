Manchester mayor’s ‘MBacc’ to rival EBacc to boost technical education

It's not yet clear why schools would promote the MBacc technical education options over the EBacc

It's not yet clear why schools would promote the MBacc technical education options over the EBacc

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has launched proposals for a “Greater Manchester Baccalaureate (MBacc)” to improve access to technical education courses in the city region.

Set to be up and running by September 2024, the MBacc would involve 14- to 16-year-old school pupils studying engineering, business, and creative subjects alongside maths, English and computer science or ICT.

The idea is to “steer” young people towards T Levels in subjects that lead to jobs most in demand in the local economy.

The MBacc would rival the English Baccalaureate (EBacc), a key government education policy which measures schools on the number of pupils entering and achieving GCSEs in EBacc subjects: English language and literature, maths, sciences, geography or history, and a language.

It is unclear whether Burnham’s plan is for the MBacc to count in school accountability tables, like the EBacc is, or exactly how schools and students in the region will be incentivised to take up the MBacc.

“The EBacc is great for young people who want to go onto university, but there is no equivalent suite of qualifications at 14 and 16 that align with the real-life employment opportunities being created in our city region,” Burnham said.

The final set of MBacc subjects will be subject to consultation with government and local partners.

Secondary schools are incentivised to steer students onto EBacc subjects through the schools accountability system. There are published measures for each school stating how many pupils are entered for those subjects and how well they achieve.

The MBacc proposals set Burnham on a collision course with Department for Education ministers, who have historically resisted calls to expand EBacc subjects to include more creative or technical subjects.

Ministers are also set on delivering a Conservative party manifesto “ambition” to see 90 per cent of pupils studying the EBacc subjects by 2025.

But the Greater Manchester Combined Authority said that only 36 per cent of 16-year-olds in the area leave compulsory education with EBacc subjects, prompting Burnham to create his alternative.

“Today is the start of the journey of creating a clear and equal pathway for technical education,” he said.

Burnham hopes the MBacc will steer Greater Manchester’s teenagers towards seven “career gateways” at age 16, each leading to a T Level: manufacturing and engineering, finance and professional, digital and technology, health and social care, creative, cultural and sport, education and early years and construction and green economy.

Burnham has long called for more control over post-16 technical education in his region, frequently citing his ambition for Greater Manchester to “become the UK’s first technical education city-region”.

Today’s announcements come months after two mayoral combined authorities, Greater Manchester and the West Midlands, gained extra skills powers in the Spring Statement earlier this year. Mayors from both areas had pushed for more education powers as part of their “trailblazer” devolution deals, but much of what was offered was in the adult skills space with new flexibilities around skills bootcamps and free courses for jobs funding.

The pair did win the ability to form “joint governance boards” to “provide oversight of post-16 technical education and skills” and become “central convenors” for careers provision in their regions.