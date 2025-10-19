Colleges must provide electric vehicle-specific training and tooling to avoid students attempting dangerous bodges in the real world

Electric vehicles are no longer a futuristic vision; they’re fast becoming the norm on UK roads. With the 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel cars edging closer, demand for EV-ready technicians is accelerating.

However, there is a serious skills shortage in the industry. We run the risk of coming to a complete standstill unless providers of further education step up.

Vehicle technicians have been proficient in the intricacies of internal combustion engines for many years. Hundreds of moving parts, finely tuned mechanical systems and oil-stained diagnostics were the bread and butter of the trade.

EVs require a completely different skill set and tool set.

Electrical and electronic expertise, awareness of high-voltage safety, and confidence with software-driven systems are now essential. Colleges cannot simply ‘add EVs’ into existing motor vehicle programmes as an afterthought. It requires a full rethink, from curriculum design and workshop equipment to staff training.

The transition to EVs may be accelerating, but the availability of skilled technicians isn’t keeping up. Unlike combustion engines, EVs are mechanically simple, but far more complex in their electronic and diagnostic demands.

Working safely and efficiently on high-voltage systems calls for specialist tools. The right tooling enables compliance, confidence, and speed. With the right tools, technicians can handle electronic controls, diagnose battery systems, and work on high-voltage cabling without endangering their safety.

Training and tooling must evolve side by side. Training technicians without access to the correct tools leaves them unprepared. On the other hand, providing tools without the necessary expertise can put people in danger. Only by addressing both at the same time will the industry be able to address the EV skills shortage.

Businesses that thrive in the EV era will be those that invest equally in training and tooling.

By supporting further education, providing access to specialist equipment, and fostering collaboration across the sector, we can ensure the workforce is future-ready and safe.

Risks of falling behind

The consequences of inaction are already visible. Independent garages report turning away EV jobs due to lack of confidence or equipment. Learners risk graduating into a workforce where their training no longer matches real-world demand. The public faces the risk of safety incidents involving technicians working beyond their competence. And perhaps most critically, the UK risks missing its net-zero targets because the workforce cannot keep pace with industry change.

We also need the government to recognise that funding qualifications alone is not enough. Without investment in tooling, colleges cannot deliver safe and effective EV training. Without staff development, even the best equipment risks sitting unused.

Why specialist tooling matters

Specialist tooling is the often-overlooked partner in building skills and confidence. Safe, hands-on learning requires access to the same diagnostic and protective tools that’s used in real-world environments.

Without diagnostic tools designed for EVs, learners can’t properly test battery systems, trace faults in high-voltage cabling or manage complex electronic controls. Asking them to train without such equipment is like teaching science without a lab, it creates a false sense of competence.

The risks extend beyond inefficiency. EV systems operate at voltages high enough to cause serious injury. Insulated tools, EV-specific diagnostic devices and appropriate protective gear are not optional extras; they are critical safety essentials.

Too many training facilities and workshops, however, are ill-equipped and use improvised or antiquated equipment. This is a false economy.

Investing in the right tooling not only improves learner outcomes, it gives employers confidence that new recruits are truly job-ready. For colleges it sends a clear message: we’re serious about keeping pace with the industry, and we’re preparing our learners to do the same.