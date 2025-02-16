Independent training providers need equal access to state funding and support to boost qualified employee numbers

Electricians and plumbers are the linchpins of the UK’s infrastructure, housebuilding and net-zero goals set out in the draft industrial strategy.

Their expertise is essential for meeting the government’s targets for clean energy, sustainable housing and modern transport networks.

Without a secure, high-quality pipeline of professionals into these fields, it simply won’t happen.

Apprenticeships remain the gold standard pathway, ensuring a highly-skilled workforce capable of working in these safety-critical occupations. The government must maintain its commitment to these apprenticeships, including through independent training providers (ITPs).

To even start building the workforce needed to realise the industrial strategy’s ambitions some key considerations must be made.

Shortages threaten ambitions

Despite rising demand for skilled electricians and plumbers, the pipeline of new workers remains inadequate. According to Office for National Statistics data, since 2018 the electrical workforce has reduced by 19.6 per cent, from 277,000 to 222,800 by mid-2024.

Without decisive action, JTL projections indicate the workforce will decline by a further 15 per cent to 188,480 by 2038.

This threatens the UK’s housebuilding targets, infrastructure projects and energy transition goals. Increased apprenticeship starts and completion rates would reverse this decline.

Funding disparities

JTL is one of the country’s largest work-based learning providers, training more apprentices than anyone else in the building services engineering sector (including a third of electricians and 12 per cent of plumbers), so we know the pivotal role ITPs play in the skills ecosystem.

Key to this is ensuring training meets rigorous safety and competency standards. However, the current system for funding, including for capital, favours FE colleges.

Despite rising costs, funding for electrical apprenticeships has not risen since 2019. The funding model needs revision to reflect the true cost and complexity of delivering industry-standard training.

There is consistent demand for apprenticeships from young people, but the system does not have capacity to train them. ITPs are excluded from capital funding and many other support measures – we need equitable access.

Then there is the applicability of some levy reform proposals – foundation apprenticeships and shorter-duration apprenticeships. The value of a foundation apprenticeship is evident for some sectors, such as retail or health, but doesn’t suit the building services engineering sector.

While short apprenticeships may have a role in the upskilling of already qualified workers (complementing the experienced worker route), they would not be appropriate substitutes for the full apprenticeship.

The nature of safety-critical roles like electricians and plumbers demands thorough training to ensure competency and safety. Offering short courses as fast-track routes into these jobs risks undermining workforce quality and, therefore, public safety.

Ultimately, we must guard against unintended consequences of levy reforms which would reduce support for high-skilled apprenticeships which are essential to meet national productivity demands.

Balancing devolution with national aims

Finally, the complex policy landscape requires careful coordination between national and local bodies.

While devolution allows regions to better tailor training initiatives to local needs, and we see mayoral combined authorities successfully spending their adult education budgets, a lack of cohesion risks fragmented delivery.

National priorities – such as the rollout of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and sustainable heating systems – require central government oversight to ensure resources are targeted consistently and efficiently.

Additionally, some regions supply skilled workers elsewhere. This is particularly true of the inherently mobile electrical workforce, including apprentices, who cross regional boundaries regularly.

Achieving the right balance between regional flexibility and national alignment is key.

The government must prioritise long-term investment in high-quality apprenticeships, including through ITPs, and foster better coordination between national and regional bodies.

Only through a well-funded, cohesive approach can the UK build a resilient workforce capable of meeting industrial strategy goals.