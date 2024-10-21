Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Adult education

Trailblazing apprentice and ESOL innovator make London awards shortlist

Mayor of London to celebrate inspirational Londoners and providers for their contributions to adult learning

21 Oct 2024, 12:00

A woman gas engineering apprentice and an ESOL innovator are among the capital’s shortlisted nominees for this year’s coveted Mayor of London adult learning awards.

A record 329 nominations were submitted across 10 categories in search of London’s most inspiring and impactful adult learners, tutors, learning organisations and employers.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan launched the awards, sponsored by Ascentis and FE Week, in 2022 to showcase London’s life-changing adult education opportunities provided by employers and providers. 

Among this year’s finalists is Barnet and Southgate College gas engineering apprentice Brooke Thomas, who is up for the learning for good work award.

Thomas not only broke new ground as the college’s first woman to complete the gas engineering apprenticeship but is also building a pipeline for more women to get ahead in the construction industry.

The former Barnet Homes apprentice, now a qualified gas engineer, spoke highly of her employer and college, saying: “Learning has not been easy with dyslexia and ADHD, and I’ve worked hard and developed mechanisms to remember everything. 

“Barnet Homes and the college really supported me to do extra sessions and I’m really proud to be the college’s first female gas engineer.”

Now in its third year, the awards’ 329 nominations have been whittled down to a shortlist of 21 finalists by officials at the Greater London Authority and then a panel of expert judges from the adult learning sector.

WM College advanced English for Speakers of Other Languages practitioner Sam Pepper is one of the finalists in the inspirational tutor in adult education category.

Pepper’s nomination caught the eyes of the judges for his extensive knowledge and contagious passion for ESOL teaching.

Pepper

“His enthusiasm for his work is built on a considered, educated but practical approach to achieving social justice,” Pepper’s nominator wrote.

“Digital inclusion, education for sustainable development, the book club and language exchange he organises all help learners become more integrated and included individuals in our community.”

Pepper’s portfolio includes teaching level-1 classes in the evenings to working adults, community ESOL for parents at a primary school, and digital ESOL courses he’s developed with his team.

“I get a lot of joy from supporting learners in their learning journey and helping them find their feet as residents of London,” he said. “I am grateful to be part of a thriving learning community through a job I find stimulating and which serves the needs of local people.”

Initiatives supporting London’s diverse population and economy have made their way to the shortlist too.

Knight

Jane Knight is up for the inspirational professional in adult education award for supporting over 10,000 women to re-enter the workplace after becoming parents over the last decade.

Knight’s Successful Mums Careers Academy’s employability and digital skills programmes have surpassed expectations with a network of over 500 employers and their ability to match the right support to the needs of women returners.

Their supporting nomination said: “This journey is about more than changing lives; it’s about creating social value and inspiring the next generation. After all, becoming a mum should enhance, not hinder, your career aspirations.”

Award winners and highly commended runners-up will be announced at a live-streamed ceremony at City Hall on November 6.

The award categories are:

  • Mayor of London Learning for Good Work Award
  • Mayor of London Learning for Personal Progression Award
  • Mayor of London Inspirational Adult Learner of the Year Award
  • Mayor of London Apprenticeship Employer of the Year Award
  • Mayor of London Learning for Good Work Employer of the Year Award
  • Mayor of London Inspirational Tutor in Adult Education Award
  • Mayor of London Inspirational Professional in Adult Education Award
  • Mayor of London Outreach and Engagement of Adults into Learning Award
  • Mayor of London Distinguished Provider of Adult Education Award
  • Mayor of London Inclusive Provider of Adult Education Award

Your thoughts

