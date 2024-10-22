Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
SEG chief Eeles suspended pending investigation

External investigation follows 'new information' after Eeles' resignation

22 Oct 2024, 9:19

An awarding organisation has suspended its chief executive pending an external investigation. 

Paul Eeles suddenly resigned as chief executive of Skills and Education Group earlier this month, saying “the time is right” for someone new to lead the organisation.

However, Eeles has now been suspended from his post following “new information” that has emerged since his resignation. 

Eeles is seeing out his notice period on gardening leave. 

A SEG spokesperson confirmed Eeles has been suspended “pending an independent investigation”.

SEG would not provide details on what triggered the commissioning of the independent investigation, but FE Week understands it will be led by law firm Eversheds Sutherland.

A spokesperson said: “Skills and Education Group can confirm that, following the resignation of its chief executive, Paul Eeles, a decision has been made to suspend him during his notice period pending an independent investigation.

“This decision is in response to new information that has emerged since his resignation.

“Skills and Education Group will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Eeles was approached for comment.

The Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB), where Eeles served as a board member and later chair between 2013 and 2020, said it would cooperate fully with any investigation into “a person of significance” to the organisation.

Eeles was at the helm of Skills and Education Group for nearly fourteen years until his unexpected resignation on October 8. Between 2005 and 2010 he was a senior director at the Association of Employment and Learning Providers.

