SEG chief Paul Eeles resigns

He says 'the time is right for someone new to lead the organisation into its next phase'

He says 'the time is right for someone new to lead the organisation into its next phase'

A longstanding awarding body chief and well-known FE figure has suddenly stood down from his role.

Paul Eeles, chief executive of Skills and Education Group (SEG), resigned yesterday. He said the time was right for fresh leadership, ending fourteen years at the helm of the awarding and professional development organisation.

Deputy chief executive Scott Forbes will lead the organisation until a new chief executive is appointed.

Eeles, a former Federation of Awarding Bodies chair, said: “After nearly fourteen years leading Skills and Education Group, I have decided the time is right for someone new to lead the organisation into its next phase.

“Looking back, it’s been a privilege to have worked alongside an incredibly dedicated and talented staff team. I’m so proud of the things we’ve achieved together for the skills sector; colleges, training providers of all shapes and sizes, and tens of thousands of learners.

“I am particularly proud of putting social mobility at the heart of everything we do at SEG, especially the work of our Foundation in reinvesting directly in learners who most need support.”

A Skills and Education Group spokesperson said: “Paul has told the group he feels it is time for someone with a fresh vision to lead them forward into their next phase and towards their 2030 vision.

“As of now and until a successor is appointed, the day-to-day running of the Skills and Education Group will be overseen by the current deputy chief executive, Scott Forbes, with the support of the group chairs; Atholl Stott, Yultan Mellor and Gill Clipson.

“The Skills and Education Group would like to thank Paul Eeles for his hard work and commitment.”

Eeles joined the organisation, then known as Emfec, in 2011 just in time for its 100-year anniversary in 2012.

Emfec became Skills and Education Group in 2018 following the acquisition of ABC Awards and Certa Awards and now consists of its grant-giving Foundation, awarding and end point assessment arms and the British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body, acquired in 2021.

Over that time, Eeles also served on the board of the Federation of Awarding Bodies, clocking up seven years in total, including four as chair.

Before joining Emfec, Eeles was a senior director at the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, then known as the Association of Learning Providers.