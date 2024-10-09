Ex-UKCES CEO to chair London college group

A former chief executive of the UK Commission for Employment and Skills is to become the chair of London’s largest college group.

Michael Davis (pictured) will lead the board of Capital City College from October.

He replaces Alastair Da Costa, who has held the role since the group launched in 2016.

Davis, currently CEO of the National Centre for Social Research, led the employment and skills commission for five years until 2016. The non-departmental public skills and employment body, which was the predecessor to the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, closed in March 2017.

Davis was also previously a board member of Warwickshire College Group and joined the Capital City College board as a member in January – at the same time the group welcomed former Warwickshire College Group chief executive Angela Joyce as its CEO.

Outgoing chair Da Costa said: “Having led the group to a £130 million revenue institution with 35,000 students and achieved ‘good’ status with Ofsted, I feel now is the right time to step aside and let our CEO Angela Joyce and Michael lead the organisation through its next stage of development.”

Davis said: “Alastair leaves an impressive legacy of achievement behind him and a set of very big boots to fill. The board is enormously grateful to Alastair for his strong leadership and taking the group to being one of the largest within the country, delivering technical and vocational education that allows 30,000 students annually to achieve their ambition and meet the needs of 2,000 local employers.”

Capital City College dropped the word “group” from its name last week as part of a rebrand. The group consists of City and Islington College, The College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London, Westminster Kingsway College, will operate under the shared identity of Capital City College.