London mega-college announces new CEO

Angela Joyce will become chief of Capital City College Group in January

One of the country’s largest FE college groups has revealed its next chief executive.

Angela Joyce will take over as leader of Capital City College Group in January 2024, the group announced today.

Joyce will leave WCG, formerly Warwickshire College Group, which she has led as chief since 2015, this December.

CCCG has been led by Pablo Lloyd on an interim basis since the departure of Roy O’Shaughnessy in April.

Joyce leaves one rural, multi-site college group to join an even larger urban one.

On her watch, WCG grew to six colleges across Warwickshire and Worcestershire. The group also has three subsidiary companies.

The fate of one of WCG’s former colleges, Malvern Hills College, is currently before the courts as the group attempts to lift a covenant on the use of land before it’s sold off. The closure of Malvern Hills has been met with controversy locally, in particular from the area’s MP.

As well as expanding the group, Joyce oversaw WCG in becoming one of the first colleges to be granted foundation degree awarding powers and, later, bachelors degree awarding powers.

“I am delighted to join one of the UK’s largest college groups and lead the organisation into its next phase of development. While I will be sad to leave WCG, I take much pride in the achievements accomplished by our board, colleagues and students during my eight-year tenure as CEO,” Joyce said.

CCCG is made up of three large general further education colleges spanning ten sites across central and north London, as well as a number of subsidiaries.

Joyce’s new position will see her in control of a budget more than twice the size of WCG and more than three times the number of funded learners.

According to the latest accounts data, WCG recorded 8,051 ESFA and OfS-funded learners in 2021/22 while CCCG had 26,125. On total income, WCG received just under £49 million compared to just over £116 million received by CCCG.

CCCG and WCG were both rated ‘good’ at their last Ofsted inspections, which took place in December 2022 and March 2018 respectively.

Alastair Da Costa, the chair of CCCG, said: “Angela stood out as the exceptional candidate during our extensive selection process. Her unparalleled track record in leadership and ambitious vision for CCCG’s future make her an ideal fit for the role.”

The board of WCG will begin the process of recruiting a new CEO “in the coming months.”