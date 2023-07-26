Top apprenticeships civil servant to retire

The government’s top civil servant in charge of apprenticeships, Peter Mucklow, is set to retire.

He will be replaced in the job in the Department for Education by Kate Ridley-Moy “later this year”.

Mucklow has been a civil servant working in the education and skills sector for over 25 years, mostly recently overseeing the apprenticeships reform programme and rollout of skills bootcamps.

Ridley-Moy is currently a senior civil servant at the Home Office, working as head of central crisis command. She previously worked at DfE for over 11 years as assistant director and head of participation and careers.

Kate Ridley Moy

Mucklow assumed the position of apprenticeships and skills bootcamps director from fellow high-profile civil servant Keith Smith in 2020, who left the DfE to become chief executive of Harrow College and Uxbridge College.

That year, Mucklow was also named the official delegate for WorldSkills and WorldSkills Europe.

Before that, he worked as the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s director of further education from 2018 to 2020.

The DfE told FE Week: “Kate Ridley-Moy has been appointed as Peter Mucklow’s successor as director of apprenticeships and skills bootcamps and is currently working alongside Peter at the Department for Education ahead of his retirement later this year.”