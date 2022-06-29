Keith Smith to leave DfE to become London college boss

He has been a top skills civil servant for a decade

He has been a top skills civil servant for a decade

A high-profile skills civil servant is set to leave the Department for Education to become the chief executive of a college.

Keith Smith will take the reins at HCUC, the merged college group for Harrow College and Uxbridge College, in November.

He will replace Darrell DeSouza who is retiring from the role after over 20 years at Uxbridge College and HCUC.

Smith began working in the then Skills Funding Agency in 2012 as director of funding and programmes before becoming director of apprenticeships in the Education and Skills Funding Agency in 2018, leading on the levy and funding reforms.

He moved to the Department for Education as director of post-16 strategy and analysis in 2020 and led on the skills for jobs white paper.

“It is a real privilege to be given the opportunity to lead HCUC,” Smith said. “I am really excited to work alongside such an amazing team and represent the outstanding work done at both Harrow College and Uxbridge College. We have an exciting future ahead.”

His move comes amid government plans to reduce the civil service headcount by 91,000 by 2025.

HCUC said Smith’s experience and background will “provide a new perspective for the role” at the college.

Nick Davies, HCUC chair, said: “I know all of HCUC’s staff and stakeholders will join me and the entire governing body in congratulating Mr Smith on his appointment, and we look forward to Keith taking up this new role later in the year.”

HCUC teaches almost 10,000 students, including programmes for young people, adults and apprentices.

The college was judged as ‘good’ by Ofsted in a report published last month.