Three thousand voices spoke and what they said shocked us

Our major learners’ survey revealed insights and concerns that aren’t available from national data

Our new Three Thousand Voices research, published today, offers a powerful insight into what it is really like to grow up as a young person in south-east London today.

As the largest survey we’ve undertaken across our group’s FE college and schools, we did this work to ensure our learners’ experiences inform and directly shape the priorities of our new charity, the LASER (London and South East Region) Education Foundation.

While we all work hard to understand our different cohorts, some of what our learners told us was unexpected and likely to be reflected across the FE sector.

For example, only 16 per cent of learners we spoke to believe the people running the country listen to their views, and this figure drops to single figures on some vocational courses.

This is sobering given that many college learners are developing the skills the country urgently needs – yet are feeling unheard and invisible in national decision-making.

There were, however, many clear positives in the data. Seventy per cent of learners agreed they had great lecturers who supported them – a powerful reflection of the dedication and care shown by staff every day, which is no doubt mirrored at colleges across the country.

Even among the minority of learners who didn’t agree, their comments reflected not criticism but concern for the pressures their lecturers face, such as staff changes or the difficulty of meeting every learner’s individual needs.

It is clear that young people value their lecturers’ commitment and the personal connection that makes college a place where they feel they belong and can succeed.

Another revealing finding was the link between enjoyment of college and attendance. Those who said they enjoyed college life were also the best attenders.

It is, as ever, a bit of a chicken-and-egg relationship, but reinforces what many practitioners instinctively know: connection and motivation are the foundations of engagement. If we want attendance to improve, we must ensure that learners feel supported and that they are a valued part of their community.

Focus groups with college learners highlighted uncertainty about the future. Young people are worried about career choices and the options open to them, with their fears often tied to the pressure of passing GCSE English and maths resits.

This challenge is reinforced by the requirement for learners to re-take these exams until they achieve at least a grade 4 – which for some is a huge barrier, deeply affecting their confidence and sense of possibility.

Behind these worries lies a picture of a generation growing up amid labour-market instability and rising costs of living, trying to make choices in a world that feels unpredictable.

It highlights the importance of high-quality careers guidance within FE, with mentoring made widely available alongside meaningful employer engagement.

Despite the anxieties, there was optimism too.

When asked what they would prioritise if they were running our new charity, learners overwhelmingly focused on mental health support, activities to make friends and promoting understanding of different identities. They want to explore new places, reduce exam stress and find ways to stay physically healthy while studying.

These are grounded, empathetic priorities. Many also expressed a strong desire to give back – to support their peers, mentor younger students and use their experiences to make a positive difference. In that generosity of spirit lies the true strength of our FE community.

What struck us most was not just what learners said, but how it challenged assumptions.

Their views underline why understanding wellbeing through a local lens is so important.

National data can show the trends, but only by listening directly to our own young people can we grasp the complex realities and then take the right action to make a difference.

The answers are there – in their own words – so now we must act.