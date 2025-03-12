Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted

Teesside Uni maintains ‘outstanding’ after ‘significant’ apprenticeships expansion

Higher education provider lauded by Ofsted for 'transformational impact'

Higher education provider lauded by Ofsted for 'transformational impact'

12 Mar 2025, 12:29

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A university in the north east has kept its ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted after inspectors found its ramped up apprenticeship provision has a “transformational impact” on apprentices’ careers and lives.

Six years ago, Teesside University was awarded top marks from the watchdog. Since then, Ofsted inspectors found in its January 28 to 31 inspection that leaders and governors have “very skilfully” led a significant expansion of its programme from 287 adult apprentices to 2,542 apprentices enrolled on around 40 apprenticeship standards.

At the time of inspection, the university had half the cohort on health-related standards, such as nursing associate and advanced clinical practitioner, and the rest on civil engineering, police constable and senior leader apprenticeships.

Today’s published report found apprentices had “highly positive attitudes” to their learning and are motivated to succeed. 

Ofsted inspectors noted that without Teesside’s apprenticeships, many would find it difficult to access “high-quality training that fits around their employment and personal responsibilities”.

“For many apprentices, the experience has a transformational impact on their careers and lives,” inspectors found.

The report praised leaders’ dedication to making sure their apprenticeship strategy helped to widen participation and improve social mobility.

University leaders also worked closely employers and industry representatives to design and review their apprenticeships as well as carefully selecting subcontractors, who are subject to a “high level” of oversight.

“Leaders use their strong partnerships with further education providers through the Teesside University college partnership, employers, and industry representatives to ensure that the design and delivery is appropriate to meet skills needs,” the report added.

Meanwhile, Ofsted inspectors commended teachers for their skilful sequencing of the curriculum that builds knowledge over time.

The report said: “On the level 5 nursing associate apprenticeship, apprentices first learn about anatomy and physiology in systems, starting with the cardiac and respiratory systems, as these are the systems most commonly encountered in practice. Apprentices then develop knowledge of pharmacology and pharmacokinetics, as well as gain an undertaking of calculations.”

The visit logged a very high attendance rate across all standards and inspectors appeared to be impressed by teachers’ expertise in their fields to create stimulating lessons.

“For example, on the level 7 advanced clinical practitioner apprenticeship, teachers draw on their professional clinical practice to help apprentices develop their understanding of the key factors affecting the absorption and effectiveness of drugs.”

The watchdog was also wowed by state-of-the-art equipment, resources and facilities available to apprentices. 

The university recently opened a cutting-edge biosciences facility which gives health apprentices access to high-quality laboratories and an immersion suite to practice real-world scenarios.

The tech also works well for apprentices accessing remote sessions and is inclusive for apprentices with disabilities, who “successfully overcome” barriers to learning.

While more apprentices achieve well and move on to successful careers, the report noted that leaders carefully analyse the progress and achievements of all apprentices and take decisive action on low achievers on a few courses.

“These actions are having a positive impact, with achievement improving over the last three years,” inspectors said.

Vice-chancellor and chief executive, Professor Paul Croney OBE, said: “As a university which is dedicated to changing lives and economies, it gives me great pride and pleasure to receive this independent verification of the significant impact of our apprenticeship provision.

“By delivering an alternative pathway into higher education for students, our professional apprenticeships are helping more people to benefit from the transformative opportunities provided by higher education.

“At the same time, by supporting employers with the skills needed to ensure their business thrives, they are playing a major role in the economic growth of the Tees Valley and beyond.”

Jo Burgess, director of professional apprenticeships at Teesside University, added: “This fantastic Ofsted inspection result is testament to the hard work of everybody involved in creating those partnerships.

“We have worked extremely closely with our partners to ensure that the apprenticeships that we deliver meet those needs, enabling our apprentices to succeed and thrive in their careers and make a real difference in the workplace.”

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Keeping it real – enriching T Level teaching with Industry Insights

T Level teachers across all subjects are getting invaluable support from the Education and Training Foundation’s (ETF) Industry Insights...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The Role of Further Education Colleges in Bridging the UK’s Digital Skills Gap 

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the UK faces a pressing challenge: a significant shortage of digital skills within...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Apprenticeships are for life, not just National Apprenticeship Week

National Apprenticeship Week is one of the awareness events that we all mark in our calendars. It’s a hive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Functional Skills reimagined: Drive success in English & Mathematics with modern qualifications.

In today’s educational landscape, supporting learners with essential English and maths skills goes beyond traditional teaching. It’s about providing...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

Sir Hamid Patel appointed interim Ofsted chair

Star Academies chief executive will lead Ofsted board after Dame Christine Ryan steps down later this year

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Ofsted open to ‘another consultation’ on inspection reforms if sector demands rethink

Watchdog’s national director also insists report card proposals do not ‘throw the baby out with the bath water’

Josh Mellor

Ofsted

Third ‘outstanding’ for London Catholic sixth form college

St Dominic’s Sixth Form College awarded top marks for ‘outstanding’ progress from students

Anviksha Patel

Ofsted

‘Outstanding’ grade upheld for engineering ITP

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Group Training Association Limited receives top marks for the second time in a row

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *