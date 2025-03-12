A university in the north east has kept its ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted after inspectors found its ramped up apprenticeship provision has a “transformational impact” on apprentices’ careers and lives.

Six years ago, Teesside University was awarded top marks from the watchdog. Since then, Ofsted inspectors found in its January 28 to 31 inspection that leaders and governors have “very skilfully” led a significant expansion of its programme from 287 adult apprentices to 2,542 apprentices enrolled on around 40 apprenticeship standards.

At the time of inspection, the university had half the cohort on health-related standards, such as nursing associate and advanced clinical practitioner, and the rest on civil engineering, police constable and senior leader apprenticeships.

Today’s published report found apprentices had “highly positive attitudes” to their learning and are motivated to succeed.

Ofsted inspectors noted that without Teesside’s apprenticeships, many would find it difficult to access “high-quality training that fits around their employment and personal responsibilities”.

“For many apprentices, the experience has a transformational impact on their careers and lives,” inspectors found.

The report praised leaders’ dedication to making sure their apprenticeship strategy helped to widen participation and improve social mobility.

University leaders also worked closely employers and industry representatives to design and review their apprenticeships as well as carefully selecting subcontractors, who are subject to a “high level” of oversight.

“Leaders use their strong partnerships with further education providers through the Teesside University college partnership, employers, and industry representatives to ensure that the design and delivery is appropriate to meet skills needs,” the report added.

Meanwhile, Ofsted inspectors commended teachers for their skilful sequencing of the curriculum that builds knowledge over time.

The report said: “On the level 5 nursing associate apprenticeship, apprentices first learn about anatomy and physiology in systems, starting with the cardiac and respiratory systems, as these are the systems most commonly encountered in practice. Apprentices then develop knowledge of pharmacology and pharmacokinetics, as well as gain an undertaking of calculations.”

The visit logged a very high attendance rate across all standards and inspectors appeared to be impressed by teachers’ expertise in their fields to create stimulating lessons.

“For example, on the level 7 advanced clinical practitioner apprenticeship, teachers draw on their professional clinical practice to help apprentices develop their understanding of the key factors affecting the absorption and effectiveness of drugs.”

The watchdog was also wowed by state-of-the-art equipment, resources and facilities available to apprentices.

The university recently opened a cutting-edge biosciences facility which gives health apprentices access to high-quality laboratories and an immersion suite to practice real-world scenarios.

The tech also works well for apprentices accessing remote sessions and is inclusive for apprentices with disabilities, who “successfully overcome” barriers to learning.

While more apprentices achieve well and move on to successful careers, the report noted that leaders carefully analyse the progress and achievements of all apprentices and take decisive action on low achievers on a few courses.

“These actions are having a positive impact, with achievement improving over the last three years,” inspectors said.

Vice-chancellor and chief executive, Professor Paul Croney OBE, said: “As a university which is dedicated to changing lives and economies, it gives me great pride and pleasure to receive this independent verification of the significant impact of our apprenticeship provision.

“By delivering an alternative pathway into higher education for students, our professional apprenticeships are helping more people to benefit from the transformative opportunities provided by higher education.

“At the same time, by supporting employers with the skills needed to ensure their business thrives, they are playing a major role in the economic growth of the Tees Valley and beyond.”

Jo Burgess, director of professional apprenticeships at Teesside University, added: “This fantastic Ofsted inspection result is testament to the hard work of everybody involved in creating those partnerships.

“We have worked extremely closely with our partners to ensure that the apprenticeships that we deliver meet those needs, enabling our apprentices to succeed and thrive in their careers and make a real difference in the workplace.”