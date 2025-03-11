Twenty organisations now award-winners for exceptional work in training apprentices

A lavish awards ceremony marking the end of the annual apprenticeship and training conference recognised a host of providers, individuals and employers for their quality training provision.

The renamed ATC awards ceremony, ran jointly by FE Week and the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) and delivered in association with City & Guilds, drew in over 600 nominations across 20 categories, handing out awards and commendations to a total of 26 people and organisations.

Winners of prestigious awards such as apprenticeship provider of the year went to Truro & Penwith College, and specialist training provider of the year was awarded to Chesterfield College Group.

Catch came out top to win training provider of the year.

The large employer of the year was given to painting and decorating contractor Bagnalls. Lloyds Banking Group and Pendennis Ship Yard won highly commended awards for this category.

Bagnalls also won the award for employer support for social mobility.

Meanwhile, Maltby Land Surveys won the SME employer of the year for their excellent small-scale apprenticeship provision.

The outstanding apprenticeship programme was won by EMTEC Automotive Apprenticeships, which is part of Nottingham College, and the best new apprenticeship programme went to Bournemouth and Poole College.

Taking home the award for excellence in English and maths skills development was HIT Training.

South Essex Colleges Group won the gong for innovation in training delivery, narrowly followed by PTP Training, who impressed the judges and was awarded highly commended in the category.

Individuals were also specially recognised for their efforts.

Gary Laybourne, CEO of Coach Core Foundation, was acclaimed at the ceremony with an award for outstanding contribution to apprenticeships and training.

The pinnacle of the night saw Jane Hadfield from NHS England receiving the special recognition award.

Hadfield is Health Education England’s apprenticeships and senior programme manager for talent for care and sits on the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education board.

The winners were announced at the annual apprenticeships and training conference (ATC) gala dinner this evening at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

It follows a parliamentary reception earlier last month, during National Apprenticeships Week, where all finalists were honoured at a reception in the Houses of Parliament, hosted by Mr Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Finalists were selected by a 20-strong panel of judges, including AELP’s CEO Ben Rowland, apprenticeship influencer Holly Hobbs, former skills minister Anne Milton and UCAS head of apprenticeships Lindsay Conroy.

Shane Mann, chief executive of FE Week’s publisher EducationScape and chair of the ATA judging panel: “I was delighted by the number and quality of the nominations we received this year.

“As chair of the judging panel, I am proud to say that tonight was a showcase of the best of what apprenticeships can offer.

“Our winners are proof of the dedicated professionals in the sector and the excellent work that puts apprentices front and centre of their provision.

“Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to our team of amazing judges, sponsors and partners. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

The winners in full are listed below: