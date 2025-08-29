Sudden closures hit Derbyshire adult education centres

A Reform UK-run council in the East Midlands has claimed it needs to suddenly close a third of its adult education centres due to “rapid changes to grant conditions” it has known about for at least six months.

Derbyshire County Council took the unusual step of announcing the closures to five of its centres yesterday (August 28), effective from Monday September 1, without advanced notice or consultation.

The closures, which will affect an estimated 1,300 learners and at least 22 employed staff, have been met with outrage from local MPs.

In a statement, cabinet member for SEND and education, Jack Bradley, blamed government funding for needing to close the buildings and argued that the decision “future-proofs” the council’s adult education service.

He added that the council will consult “all stakeholders” on a full review of its adult education services and continue to offer courses from its remaining centres.

Costs of teaching, business support and property at the five sites announced for closure – all of which it owns – amount to an estimated £1 million per year, about a quarter of the council’s overall adult education service budget.

Running one centre in Long Eaton cost an estimated £1,462 per learner, higher than the average of £731 for the whole service, which teaches about 5,900 learners each year.

It leaves the county with eight centres, following the closure of two other centres in July this year.

Courses offered at the centres earmarked for closure include English, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), maths, basic digital skills.

Other council-run courses still available for enrolment include careers workshops, cooking for adults with learning disabilities, yoga for wellbeing, and diplomas for working with children or in care.

Last-minute announcement

For reasons that are unclear, Derbyshire County Council published the closure report on the day it took effect, appearing to breach its own constitution which requires it to give 28-days’ notice before taking a high value decision and to publish a detailed report five days in advance.

The August 28 report, approved by Cllr Bradley, says the council’s adult education service has seen a grant income reduction of about £1.3 million, or 19 per cent, due to the end of Multiply funding in April and cuts to adult skills fund (ASF) allocations from the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA).

The council claims that these reductions mean it needs “rapidly and dramatically” withdraw from a total of seven centres, which it says have “poor reach for area of need” or high costs per learner.

It argues that reducing costs will “afford greater service flexibility” such as moving provision to community buildings such as schools and libraries.

The council has known that EMCCA, which took control of adult skills funding this academic year, planned to reduce its allocation by about £400,000 to £4.5 million since April this year.

Local authorities including Derbyshire County Council have also known that funding for adult numeracy programme Multiply was due to end in April since at least November 2024.

An EMCCA spokesperson said:”The Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, has awarded Derbyshire County Council more than £4.5m in adult skills funding for 2025/26 and it is up to the authority to ensure it reaches the people, businesses and communities who will benefit most.”

Natalie Fleet, Labour MP for Bolsover, where one of the centres is located said it’s “disgusting” that the council had agreed the closures “without even speaking to the public and explaining why”.

She added: “We were promised transparency with a Reform-run county council, instead we’re getting deals behind closed doors.

“The people of Shirebrook deserve as many education resources as possible, not to see them being snatched away with no notice. Residents are angry about this, and I am too. It’s not good enough.”

Adult education ‘desert’ fears

Derbyshire County Council is not the only local authority to cut back its adult education service footprint in the last year, sparking fears of “deserts” for adults seeking better qualifications.

In December, Cornwall County Council confirmed the closure of seven of its 17 centres and Kent County Council – also Reform-run – confirmed the closure of at least one centre.

Both councils carried out public consultations before making a final decision.

Sue Pember, policy lead at adult education body HOLEX, said: “This type of reduction in premises will become widespread if national funding is continually reduced.”

Jo Grady, general secretary of the University and College Union, said: “It is scandalous that Reform is tearing up Derbyshire’s adult education provision without even consulting the public and those affected, including learners and staff whose livelihoods are going to be affected without any proper process.

“The people of Derbyshire did not vote for important community provision to be slashed and Reform now needs to immediately change course, keep the adult education centres open and consult fully before making such drastic changes.

“We are asking all concerned Derbyshire residents to sign our save adult education campaign petition and write to their MP demanding fair funding and an end to the cuts.”

Jonathan Davies, Labour MP for Mid Derbyshire, said: “Lifelong learning helps people fulfil their potential and grow the economy. It also prevents people becoming unemployed as the world of work rapidly changes.

“That is why Reform-led Derbyshire County Council’s decision to shut some of its adult education centres – taken behind closed doors and without public consultation – is so appalling.

“Around 1,300 learners will be hit by this decision. Those reliant on public transport may not find it viable to make a longer journey to one of the few remaining centres.

“I am calling on Reform to find ways to make these centres work – including by attracting more learners and building partnerships to make them more financially sustainable.”