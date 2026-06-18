Social media bans are no substitute for digital safeguarding

The government’s announcement of a social media ban for under-16s, including the possibility of evening curfews for 16 and 17 year olds, will understandably generate debate across education and safeguarding circles.

Alongside the proposed under-16 ban, ministers have also signalled wider changes to how platforms themselves are designed and accessed, which would also affect older teenagers. These include restrictions on infinite scrolling and autoplay features, potential limits on certain AI-driven interaction, safety settings being enabled by default, and tighter controls on stranger contact. Together, these changes point to a broader shift from user-led engagement towards more tightly governed environments for all young people.

For the further education sector, in particular those working with learners ranging from 14 to 19 years old, the question is not whether the policy is well-intentioned: it is. The question is what it changes in day-to-day safeguarding.